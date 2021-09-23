Former Nazi Helmut Oberlander Dies in Canada Before He Could Be Deported, Reports Say

The 97-year-old died in his home surrounded by loved ones, according to a family statement obtained by the news agency.Oberlander, who was a former interpreter for the Sonderkommando SS-10A death squad during WWII, has been embroiled in a legal battle with the Canadian government since 1995, when the authorities began trying to strip the Ukrainian-born ex-SS member of his citizenship, citing his failure to disclose his links to the death squads. After a lengthy legal battle, Oberlander was stripped of his citizenship for the fourth time and final time in 2017.
