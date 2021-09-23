Registration was successful!
International
Day 3 of 76th Session of UN General Assembly

Former Nazi Helmut Oberlander Dies in Canada Before He Could Be Deported, Reports Say
Former Nazi Helmut Oberlander Dies in Canada Before He Could Be Deported, Reports Say
TORONTO, (Sputnik) - Former Nazi Helmut Oberlander died in Canada before the deportation hearings against him were concluded, the Canadian Press reported on... 23.09.2021, Sputnik International
The 97-year-old died in his home surrounded by loved ones, according to a family statement obtained by the news agency.Oberlander, who was a former interpreter for the Sonderkommando SS-10A death squad during WWII, has been embroiled in a legal battle with the Canadian government since 1995, when the authorities began trying to strip the Ukrainian-born ex-SS member of his citizenship, citing his failure to disclose his links to the death squads. After a lengthy legal battle, Oberlander was stripped of his citizenship for the fourth time and final time in 2017.
deportation, world, canada, nazi

Former Nazi Helmut Oberlander Dies in Canada Before He Could Be Deported, Reports Say

14:18 GMT 23.09.2021
CC BY-SA 3.0 / German Federal Archives / Schlacht um Kursk, Panzer VI (Tiger I) Waffen SS Division Das Reich units with a Tiger I tank. Kursk, 1943.
Waffen SS Division Das Reich units with a Tiger I tank. Kursk, 1943. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.09.2021
CC BY-SA 3.0 / German Federal Archives / Schlacht um Kursk, Panzer VI (Tiger I)
TORONTO, (Sputnik) - Former Nazi Helmut Oberlander died in Canada before the deportation hearings against him were concluded, the Canadian Press reported on Wednesday.
The 97-year-old died in his home surrounded by loved ones, according to a family statement obtained by the news agency.
Oberlander, who was a former interpreter for the Sonderkommando SS-10A death squad during WWII, has been embroiled in a legal battle with the Canadian government since 1995, when the authorities began trying to strip the Ukrainian-born ex-SS member of his citizenship, citing his failure to disclose his links to the death squads.
After a lengthy legal battle, Oberlander was stripped of his citizenship for the fourth time and final time in 2017.
