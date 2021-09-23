Erdogan Says Work With Biden Has Seen a 'Not Very Good Start'

He accused the US of providing weapons to "terrorists" in Syria and slammed Washington for leaving a large amount of weapons in Afghanistan, noting that the US "will have to pay a price" for that. Erdogan also noted that Ankara won't back down on the S-400 deal with Russia, which is another bone of contention in US-Turkey ties.
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that work with his US counterpart, Joe Biden after the latter's inauguration had seen "not a very good start."
"I want us [Turkey and the United States], as two NATO countries, to be friends, not adversaries. But the current situation is not very good. Based on my almost 19 years of work as Prime Minister and President, I can say that, unfortunately, now it's not the best moment in relations with the US. I worked well with [George] Bush Jr., [Barack] Obama, [Donald] Trump, but I can't say that we started well with [Joe] Biden", Erdogan told Turkish journalists during his visit to the United States, as quoted by the Hurriyet newspaper.
