Acid Rains to Possibly Hit France After La Palma Volcano Eruption

LIVE: Day 3 of 76th Session of UN General Assembly

Acid rain could come as a result of the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano on the Canary Island of La Palma in Spain. The eruption has continued since... 23.09.2021, Sputnik International
The skies over France could become blotted out by a sulphur dioxide cloud emanating from a volcanic eruption on the Canary Island of La Palma, which could lead to acid rain, according to French weather experts.Mainland France is expected to face storms, according to forecasts, which will be "accompanied by sulphur dioxide, and therefore sulphuric acid, making them a bit more acidic than they usually are”, BFMTV weather expert Christophe Person said.The eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano began on Sunday and has continued since, releasing some 6,000-11,500 tonnes of sulphur dioxide every day. According to estimates, however, the acidity of this week's rain is expected to remain “quite weak because [the sulphur dioxide] has been dispersed".European climate observation programme Copernicus researcher Mark Parrington said that “the impact of the sulphur dioxide released by Cumbre Vieja on weather conditions and air quality will probably be very slight".The La Palma volcano eruption has prompted the evacuation of over 5,000 residents and destroyed some 100 houses. Certain airspace areas over the island have been restricted, with only government and emergency planes allowed to fly there.According to estimates made by local volcanologists, the eruption could last “between 24 and 84 days”.
france, europe, volcano eruption, rain, acid rain

18:35 GMT 23.09.2021
A cloud of smoke from an erupting volcano in the Cumbre Vieja national park, is seen from an aircraft, on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain September 23, 2021
A cloud of smoke from an erupting volcano in the Cumbre Vieja national park, is seen from an aircraft, on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain September 23, 2021
© REUTERS / JON NAZCA
Daria Bedenko
Acid rain could come as a result of the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano on the Canary Island of La Palma in Spain. The eruption has continued since Sunday, prompting the evacuation of some 5,000 people.
The skies over France could become blotted out by a sulphur dioxide cloud emanating from a volcanic eruption on the Canary Island of La Palma, which could lead to acid rain, according to French weather experts.
Mainland France is expected to face storms, according to forecasts, which will be "accompanied by sulphur dioxide, and therefore sulphuric acid, making them a bit more acidic than they usually are”, BFMTV weather expert Christophe Person said.
A satellite image shows the overview of Cumbre Vieja volcano on the island of La Palma, Spain on September 17, 2021 before the eruptions of the volcano. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.09.2021
View From the Top: Satellite Catches Images of Volcanic Eruption on La Palma
13:01 GMT
The eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano began on Sunday and has continued since, releasing some 6,000-11,500 tonnes of sulphur dioxide every day. According to estimates, however, the acidity of this week's rain is expected to remain “quite weak because [the sulphur dioxide] has been dispersed".
European climate observation programme Copernicus researcher Mark Parrington said that “the impact of the sulphur dioxide released by Cumbre Vieja on weather conditions and air quality will probably be very slight".

“The majority of SO2 emitted is sitting very high in the atmosphere, and the further away from the source it travels the higher it gets", he said, as cited by The Connexion.

The La Palma volcano eruption has prompted the evacuation of over 5,000 residents and destroyed some 100 houses. Certain airspace areas over the island have been restricted, with only government and emergency planes allowed to fly there.
According to estimates made by local volcanologists, the eruption could last “between 24 and 84 days”.
