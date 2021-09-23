View From the Top: Satellite Catches Images of Volcanic Eruption on La Palma

The volcano Cumbre Vieja on the Spanish island of La Palma spewing lava and blazing with flames was caught on satellite stills.The previously dormant volcano began erupting on Sunday, according to the first announcement from the Volcanology Institute of the Canaries (INVOLCAN). Due to the Spanish National Geographic Institute registering seismological activity in the area before the eruption, the authorities were able to trigger an early evacuation.Over 5,000 people have been evacuated due to the eruption. The La Palma Airport is reported to be operating normally.
