Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210922/danish-pm-facing-minkgate-probe-over-covid-19-blanket-cull-of-farmed-animals-1089290354.html
Danish PM Facing 'Minkgate' Probe Over COVID-19 Blanket Cull of Farmed Animals
Danish PM Facing 'Minkgate' Probe Over COVID-19 Blanket Cull of Farmed Animals
In 2020, the Danish government ordered a blanket cull of 15 million farmed mink, effectively wiping out an entire industry, as a precaution to stop what was... 22.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-22T06:18+0000
2021-09-22T06:18+0000
denmark
news
europe
mette frederiksen
scandinavia
mink
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/08/1081396898_0:0:3034:1708_1920x0_80_0_0_e40d4927a06ffaa4440d6d33763eb142.jpg
Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen will be questioned later this year in an official inquiry into her government’s decision to cull all farmed mink in Denmark, a divisive decision that continues to make waves in the country's politics.Hearings by the so-called Mink Commission will start on 7 October and are expected to last months, with the prime minister the last scheduled witness on the list. Other cabinet ministers, including Nick Hækkerup (Justice) and Nicolai Wammen (Finance), as well as former Agriculture Minister Mogens Jensen have been summoned by the inquiry as well, Danish Radio reported.The goal of the probe is to establish whether the government did the right thing in November 2020 when it ordered a blanket cull of the country's entire stock of 15 million farmed mink, after discovering a disturbing mutated COVID-19 strain, which it deemed could jump species and tamper with the vaccination process.However, after the decision was announced and was already in the process of implementation, it was revealed that the government had no legal authority to make it. The government crisis, dubbed 'Minkgate', was averted just in time by a cross-party agreement retroactively green-lighting the decision.Nevertheless, the issue resulted in the resignation of then-agriculture minister Mogens Jensen. However, accusations of illegal overreach were still heard, and demands for an inquiry were made. All parliamentary parties backed the commission, the first of its kind in Denmark.In contrast to established forms of inquiry, the Mink Commission is further-reaching and is empowered to summon witnesses for interview, rather than merely relying on legal reports or written accounts.The right-of-the-centre “blue” bloc parties have particularly strongly criticised the government’s handling of the mink problem. Most recently, Conservative Party leader Søren Pape Poulsen called it a “scandal” when speaking at a party congress last week. The Danish People's Party's Kristian Thulesen Dahl used the same word, “scandal”, yet went so far as to suggest that the prime minister should face an impeachment trial, drawing parallels with the ongoing case of former Immigration Minister Inger Støjberg, who is on trial for her decision to separate underage asylum seeker couples for the sake of protecting women and combating forced child marriages.The massive cull effectively shut down Denmark's entire mink fur industry, which used to be the world's largest producer, eliminating an international contender. The decision sparked massive protests from mink farmers, who were later awarded a compensation based on the size of their stocks.The mink were gassed and buried in mass graves that in some cases proved to be too shallow, as bloated carcasses dubbed “zombie mink” emerged from the ground, and concerns about the pollution of drinking water were voiced. In yet another twist to the painful mink saga, the authorities decided to exhume and incinerate thousands of tonnes of rotten mink corpses.
https://sputniknews.com/20210903/former-danish-minister-under-historic-impeachment-trial-for-separating-underage-migrant-couples-1083784298.html
denmark
scandinavia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Igor Kuznetsov
Igor Kuznetsov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/08/1081396898_303:0:3034:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f26b9e29d025ee7d4cdc586dbdef1b81.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
denmark, news, europe, mette frederiksen, scandinavia, mink

Danish PM Facing 'Minkgate' Probe Over COVID-19 Blanket Cull of Farmed Animals

06:18 GMT 22.09.2021
© AP Photo / Sergei GritsIn this Dec. 6, 2012, file photo, minks look out of a cage at a fur farm in the village of Litusovo, northeast of Minsk, Belarus
In this Dec. 6, 2012, file photo, minks look out of a cage at a fur farm in the village of Litusovo, northeast of Minsk, Belarus - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.09.2021
© AP Photo / Sergei Grits
Subscribe
Igor Kuznetsov
All materials
In 2020, the Danish government ordered a blanket cull of 15 million farmed mink, effectively wiping out an entire industry, as a precaution to stop what was seen as a dangerous COVID-19 strain.
Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen will be questioned later this year in an official inquiry into her government’s decision to cull all farmed mink in Denmark, a divisive decision that continues to make waves in the country's politics.
Hearings by the so-called Mink Commission will start on 7 October and are expected to last months, with the prime minister the last scheduled witness on the list. Other cabinet ministers, including Nick Hækkerup (Justice) and Nicolai Wammen (Finance), as well as former Agriculture Minister Mogens Jensen have been summoned by the inquiry as well, Danish Radio reported.
The goal of the probe is to establish whether the government did the right thing in November 2020 when it ordered a blanket cull of the country's entire stock of 15 million farmed mink, after discovering a disturbing mutated COVID-19 strain, which it deemed could jump species and tamper with the vaccination process.
However, after the decision was announced and was already in the process of implementation, it was revealed that the government had no legal authority to make it. The government crisis, dubbed 'Minkgate', was averted just in time by a cross-party agreement retroactively green-lighting the decision.
Nevertheless, the issue resulted in the resignation of then-agriculture minister Mogens Jensen. However, accusations of illegal overreach were still heard, and demands for an inquiry were made. All parliamentary parties backed the commission, the first of its kind in Denmark.
In contrast to established forms of inquiry, the Mink Commission is further-reaching and is empowered to summon witnesses for interview, rather than merely relying on legal reports or written accounts.
The right-of-the-centre “blue” bloc parties have particularly strongly criticised the government’s handling of the mink problem. Most recently, Conservative Party leader Søren Pape Poulsen called it a “scandal” when speaking at a party congress last week. The Danish People's Party's Kristian Thulesen Dahl used the same word, “scandal”, yet went so far as to suggest that the prime minister should face an impeachment trial, drawing parallels with the ongoing case of former Immigration Minister Inger Støjberg, who is on trial for her decision to separate underage asylum seeker couples for the sake of protecting women and combating forced child marriages.
Danish Interior Minister Inger Stojberg holds her phone showing a Danish flags as she attends a Justice and Home Affairs Council at the European Council in Brussels on 18 November 2016 - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.09.2021
Former Danish Minister Under 'Historic' Impeachment Trial for Separating Underage Migrant Couples
3 September, 05:26 GMT
The massive cull effectively shut down Denmark's entire mink fur industry, which used to be the world's largest producer, eliminating an international contender. The decision sparked massive protests from mink farmers, who were later awarded a compensation based on the size of their stocks.
The mink were gassed and buried in mass graves that in some cases proved to be too shallow, as bloated carcasses dubbed “zombie mink” emerged from the ground, and concerns about the pollution of drinking water were voiced. In yet another twist to the painful mink saga, the authorities decided to exhume and incinerate thousands of tonnes of rotten mink corpses.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
07:47 GMTMoscow Refutes Polish Claims About Nord Stream 2 Impact on Gas Price Spike, Source Says
07:40 GMT'Thousands' of Haitian Migrants Reportedly Released in US, Undercutting Biden Admin's Expulsion Vows
07:35 GMTIndia: Traders in BJP Stronghold Go on Strike as Big Retailers Enter Jammu and Kashmir
07:08 GMTBoris Johnson Calls Joe Biden a 'Living Deity'
07:00 GMTManager, Not Players, Is the Difference at the Top of Premier League
06:54 GMTPortugal Wants to Cooperate With Russia on Economic Crises, COVID-19, Refugees, President Says
06:53 GMTFinland's Burglaries Drop 40 Percent Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
06:41 GMTNumber of People Injured in Russia's Perm University Shooting Climbs to 43, Health Ministry Says
06:30 GMTUN Chief Guterres Got Letter From Taliban Requesting to Join 76th Session of General Assembly
06:27 GMTEgypt Condemns Failed Coup Attempt in Sudan, Backs Transitional Government
06:26 GMTUK, US Agree to Keep Approach to Russia, China Based on 'Shared Values', Downing Street Says
06:18 GMTDanish PM Facing 'Minkgate' Probe Over COVID-19 Blanket Cull of Farmed Animals
06:10 GMTThe Bennett-Lapid Government's First 100 Days: What Promises Have They Broken?
05:52 GMTPowerful Earthquake in Australia Damages at Least 46 Buildings
05:42 GMTUK Reportedly Mulls Joining US-Mexico-Canada Trade Deal as FTA With America Stalls
05:24 GMTBrazilian Health Minister, Who Arrived at UN, Says Contracted COVID-19
04:30 GMTA Sigh That Tells It All: Golden Retriever Wants Attention
04:28 GMTLive Updates: Germany Registers 10,454 New COVID-19 Cases
04:11 GMTFlorida Gov. Orders All State Agencies to Search for Laundrie After Petito's Remains Confirmed
03:43 GMT'Nothing New on That': Bill Gates Brushes Off Question About His ‘Dinners’ With Epstein