International
LIVE: World Leaders Participate in First Day of 76th UN General Assembly

US House Democrats Introduce Legislation to Prevent Presidential Abuses
US House Democrats Introduce Legislation to Prevent Presidential Abuses
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Democrats in the US House of Representatives have introduced legislation to reform aspects of the presidency to prevent abuse of its... 21.09.2021, Sputnik International
us house of representatives
news
us
legislation
This legislation does Jack Squat towards reforming the 2001 Authorization and use of military force and US government abuse of power both domestic and abroad.
us
us house of representatives, news, us, legislation

US House Democrats Introduce Legislation to Prevent Presidential Abuses

16:43 GMT 21.09.2021
Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, right, accompanied by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., left, speaks about the House impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington
Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, right, accompanied by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., left, speaks about the House impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.09.2021
© AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Democrats in the US House of Representatives have introduced legislation to reform aspects of the presidency to prevent abuse of its powers, Congressman Adam Schiff’s office said in a press release on Tuesday.
"Today, House Democrats introduced the Protecting Our Democracy Act - a sweeping package of reforms that will strengthen America’s democratic institutions against future presidents, regardless of political party, who seek to abuse the power of their office for corrupt purposes," the release said.
The Protecting Our Democracy Act would prohibit self-pardons by the president, strengthen Congress’ ability to enforce subpoenas, protect whistleblowers and inspectors general independence and suspend the statute of limitations for federal offences committed by a sitting president among other policy changes.
The legislation is being sponsored and backed by Schiff and other congressional Democrat leaders including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Chairpersons Jerrold Nadler, Rosa DeLauro, and Carolyn Maloney.
Also on Tuesday, Schiff said during a press conference that former President Donald Trump made this legislation a necessity. Other lawmakers said during the same press conference that the reforms are forward-looking and will apply to presidents of any political party.
Schiff said there is strong support in the House of Representatives for the measure and there is similar support in the Senate.
The Biden administration has also been involved in crafting the legislation, he added.
This legislation does Jack Squat towards reforming the 2001 Authorization and use of military force and US government abuse of power both domestic and abroad.
2007harleydavidsonsg
21 September, 20:29 GMT
