https://sputniknews.com/20210921/russian-embassy-in-uk-slams-scotland-yards-approach-to-fact-finding-in-skripal-case-1089276520.html

Russian Embassy in UK Slams Scotland Yard's Approach to Fact-Finding in Skripal Case

Russian Embassy in UK Slams Scotland Yard's Approach to Fact-Finding in Skripal Case

LONDON (Sputnik) - The Russian Embassy in theUK, during a meeting at the UK Foreign Office, expressed its categorical rejection of the methods used by the UK... 21.09.2021, Sputnik International

2021-09-21T16:31+0000

2021-09-21T16:31+0000

2021-09-21T16:31+0000

scotland yard

news

world

salisbury

sergei skripal

yulia skripal

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106803/16/1068031693_0:375:2975:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_34e67363b3f7775b1fcb767be719e789.jpg

Earlier in the day, the UK Counter Terrorism Policing network said prosecutors have identified and indicted a third suspect in the Skripal poisoning case. According to UK investigators, this is a "GRU officer Denis Sergeev" who allegedly arrived in the UK as "Sergey Fedotov." He is accused of conspiracy to assassinate Sergey Skripal, attempted murder of Sergey Skripal, Yulia Skripal and UK policeman Nick Bailey, of causing grievous harm to Yulia Skripal and Nick Bailey, as well as the possession and use of chemical weapons.Ivan Volodin, Minister Counselor of the Russian Embassy in the UK, was summoned to the Foreign Office in connection with the indictment of the third person involved in the case.The embassy called attempts to use data on the entry and exit of a certain person into the UK as evidence of involvement in the poisoning of the Skripals ridiculous."Like the previous accusations made during this 'investigation', no specific facts were presented to the public, let alone the Russian side, which would indicate the involvement of this person in the events of 2018. And an attempt to present information about the arrival and departure of a certain person from the UK territory on certain days of March 2018 as a 'newly discovered circumstance' looks completely ridiculous," the statement says.The embassy recalled that the extradition of Russians to other states was impossible at least in accordance with the constitution of Russia, and this principle would continue to be observed.Moscow is ready to cooperate in the Skripal poisoning case if London abandons the concept of appointing the guilty, the embassy said.

salisbury

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

scotland yard, news, world, salisbury, sergei skripal, yulia skripal