UK Warns It Will 'Counter Russian Threat' as Authorities Charge Third Suspect in Salisbury Poisoning

The March 2018 poisoning of the Skripal family, and London's claims that Russian intelligence was behind the plot, chilled relations between Russia and the UK... 21.09.2021, Sputnik International

Moscow "strongly condemns" the latest attempts by London to blame Russia for the 2018 Salisbury poisonings of former Russian intelligence agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said.Earlier Tuesday, British interior minister Priti Patel told parliament that the government "will continue to respond extremely robustly to the enduring and significant threat from the Russian state" in the wake of the 2018 poisoning.Calling the Salisbury events "an utterly, utterly reckless act" and a "shameless and deliberate attack," Patel said that although the UK "respect[s] the people of Russia...we will do whatever it takes, everywhere it takes, to keep our country safe.""As was made clear in 2018, should any of these individuals ever travel outside Russia, we will work with our international partners and take every possible step to detain them and extradite them to face justice," she said.Third SuspectPatel's comments come in the wake of confirmation by the UK Counter Terrorism Policing network earlier Tuesday that it had authorized charges against one Sergei Fedotov, a third suspect in the suspected Salisbury poisoning attack on former Russian military intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia.Police said 'Fedotov' could be charged with attempted murder and the possession and use of a chemical weapon, and suspect that this name is an alias for one 'Denis Sergeev' - a member of Russian military intelligence.'Fedotov', aka 'Sergeev', is accused of having acted with the other two suspects, 'Alexander Petrov' and 'Ruslan Boshirov' (also Russian spies, according to the UK), to plan the attack on the Skripals.Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that he has sent Russia a formal request to extradite 'Fedotov', 'Petrov' and 'Boshirov'.UK's Leaky 'Poisoning' ClaimsOn 4 March 2018, Sergei and Yulia Sripal were discovered unconscious on a park bench outside a Salisbury shopping center. UK authorities suspected that they had been poisoned, and then-British Prime Minister Theresa May almost immediately blamed Moscow for the incident, before a formal investigation could began, alleging that Russian military intelligence agents used a military-grade nerve agent known as 'Novichok', or A234, against the Skripals.Moscow denied the claims but offered to cooperate in the investigation, but was blocked from doing so. Officials were also blocked from contacting the Skripals, despite their status as Russian nationals. The Russian Embassy in London accused authorities of holding the family against their will.Tensions over the poisoning allegations sparked a series of tit-for-tat escalations, including expulsions of diplomats, and new sanctions against Moscow by Britain's American allies.Yulia and Sergei Skripal were said to have recovered from the poisoning incident in April and May 2018, respectively, and according to UK authorities and media, were wisked away to an MI-5 safe house before leaving for New Zealand two years later. Viktoria Skripal, Sergei's niece and closest family member in Russia, has said that she did not have any information to corroborate these claims. The father and daughter have not been seen or heard from since Yulia's brief video address to media in May 2018.Russia has pointed to a number of inconsistencies with the UK's version of events in the Skripal poisoning -starting with the question of what motive Moscow must have to target the family. Sergei Skripal was convicted of high treason by a Russian court in 2006 for passing secrets to UK intelligence, but received a pardon from the Russian government and allowed to immigrate to Britain as part of a spy swap programme in 2010.Leonid Rink, the creator of the 'Novichok' group of chemical weapons, has dismissed the suggestions that the nerve agent was used in the recent high-profile poisonings - whether of the Skripals or Russian opposition vlogger Alexei Navalny. Last year, Rink told Sputnik that Novichok was created as a weapon of mass destruction, not to eliminate a single individual.Russia eliminated the last of its Soviet-era chemical weapons stocks - mostly artillery shells for use in a WWIII scenario, in 2017 under the supervision of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

