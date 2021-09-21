Rookie Boy Band Ciipher Reveals Full Tracklist Ahead of Newest Album Release

Ciipher has released a track list photo of their second mini-album "Blind" through their official SNS account. The upcoming album contains a total of 5 brand new tracks, including the title song "Blind", "Moon Night", "Joker", "Go Ahead", and "It's Okay". Three members of the band - namely Won, Tag, and Keita participated in composing and writing the lyrics on the album. "Blind" is scheduled to drop nearly six months after their debut mini album "An Ggulyeo" came out in March of this year.The group gained a lot of public attention because its lineup has three former contestants of such idol survival programmes as "No Mercy", "YG Treasure Box", and "Produce X 101". Many K-Pop fans believe the group has huge potential and are eagerly awaiting future performances and new material.
