Moscow: US Failed to Discredit Russia's Electoral System

"Despite the unprecedented number of cyberattacks on the Russian Central Election Commission [CEC], half of which were recorded from the US territory, and despite US Internet platforms' overt interference in preparations for the elections, our enemies failed to discredit the Russian electoral system and they will never manage to do it," Zakharova said at a briefing.Russia held legislative elections on 17-19 September. The State Duma is elected for a five-year term under a mixed electoral system — 225 lawmakers are elected on party lists, and another 225 on single-mandate constituencies in one round.According to the official results, five parties have managed to make it into the Russian parliament, these are United Russia, the Communist Party, A Just Russia, the Liberal Democrats, and New People.The United Russia Party has won the elections for the State Duma (the lower house of parliament), gaining 49.83 percent of the vote. The Communist Party comes second with 18.93 percent, the Liberal Democratic Party is in third place with 7.55 percent. A Just Russia - for Truth party secured 7.46 percent, and New People got 5.32 percent.
