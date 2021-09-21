Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210921/united-russia-party-wins-state-duma-election-with-4982-of-votes-1089257174.html
United Russia Party Wins State Duma Elections With 49.82% of Votes
United Russia Party Wins State Duma Elections With 49.82% of Votes
According to the official results, five parties have managed to make it into the Russian parliament, these are United Russia, the Communist Party, A Just... 21.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-21T03:15+0000
2021-09-21T03:38+0000
russia
state duma
elections
parliament
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/13/1089218914_0:99:3249:1927_1920x0_80_0_0_32f71d41646764de72c94202dfcdb1f1.jpg
The United Russia Party has won the elections for the State Duma (the lower house of parliament), gaining 49.83 percent of the vote, according to results shown after all ballots have been counted.United Russia retains its leadership in the elections to the State Duma with 49.82 percent, the Communist Party comes second with 18.93 percent, the Liberal Democratic Party is in third place with 7.55 percent.A Just Russia - for Truth party secured 7.46 percent, and New People got 5.32 percent. Thus, five parties are making it to the State Duma, overcoming the electoral threshold of 5 percent.Earlier in the day, the Russian Embassy in the United States said, in response to Washington's accusations about the vote, that the Duma elections were held in full accordance with domestic and international law.The legislative elections took place on September 17-19. The State Duma is elected for a five-year term under a mixed electoral system — 225 lawmakers are elected on party lists, and another 225 on single-mandate constituencies in one round.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/13/1089218914_271:0:3002:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ab0cc7d4cb56382c0d47471a6da3322c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, state duma, elections, parliament

United Russia Party Wins State Duma Elections With 49.82% of Votes

03:15 GMT 21.09.2021 (Updated: 03:38 GMT 21.09.2021)
© Sputnik / Михай Караус / Go to the photo bank2021 Russian legislative election
2021 Russian legislative election - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.09.2021
© Sputnik / Михай Караус
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
According to the official results, five parties have managed to make it into the Russian parliament, these are United Russia, the Communist Party, A Just Russia, the Liberal Democrats, and New People.
The United Russia Party has won the elections for the State Duma (the lower house of parliament), gaining 49.83 percent of the vote, according to results shown after all ballots have been counted.
United Russia retains its leadership in the elections to the State Duma with 49.82 percent, the Communist Party comes second with 18.93 percent, the Liberal Democratic Party is in third place with 7.55 percent.
A Just Russia - for Truth party secured 7.46 percent, and New People got 5.32 percent. Thus, five parties are making it to the State Duma, overcoming the electoral threshold of 5 percent.
Earlier in the day, the Russian Embassy in the United States said, in response to Washington's accusations about the vote, that the Duma elections were held in full accordance with domestic and international law.
The legislative elections took place on September 17-19. The State Duma is elected for a five-year term under a mixed electoral system — 225 lawmakers are elected on party lists, and another 225 on single-mandate constituencies in one round.
900110
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
03:50 GMTGuterres Urges US, China to Rebuild Their Relationship to Avoid New Cold War - Report
03:42 GMTPhoto: Bolsonaro Forced to Eat Pizza on NYC Sidewalk Because He Is Not Vaccinated
03:31 GMTCanada's Liberals to Win Most Seats in 2021 Federal Election, Projections Claim
03:15 GMTUnited Russia Party Wins State Duma Elections With 49.82% of Votes
02:55 GMT911 Call Reveals Boyfriend Was Seen 'Slapping' Petito Two Weeks Before Her Disappearance - Report
02:31 GMTBiden Reaffirms Strong US-UN Partnership at Meeting With Guterres
02:22 GMTIndia Cuts Off Communications, Internet in Kashmir Due to Terrorists, Reports Say
02:12 GMTMember of CIA Chief’s Team Affected by ‘Havana Syndrome’ During Work Trip to India, Report Says
01:22 GMTClimate Change-Driven Cyclones Could be Regular Sights in Europe in 30-50 Years, Meteorologist Warns
01:02 GMT‘License to Murder Children?’ Psaki Panned for Bringing Up Biden’s Losses in Kabul Strike Answer
00:38 GMTMilley Told Admiral to Halt Operations in Pacific That China Could Deem 'Provocative', Authors Claim
00:11 GMTPremier League Goals of the Weekend
YesterdayMali Looks for ‘Plan B’ to ‘Bolster Our National Defense’ As French Mission Exits, Leaving Chaos
YesterdayGlobal Pandemic Caused Significant Surge in Demand For Black Bridal Dressers, Fashion Experts Say
YesterdayCoronavirus Death Toll Surpasses 1918 Influenza to Become Deadliest Pandemic in US History
YesterdayIran's New Defense Minister Says Enemies Will Get 'Crushing Response' - Report
YesterdayBorrell Expresses Regrets That EU Countries Were Not Invited to Join AUKUS
Yesterday‘Go Back to Mexico’: Shocking Video of US Border Patrol on Horseback Seen Whipping Haitian Refugees
YesterdayCDC Recommends Admitting Afghan Refugees 21 Days After Measles Vaccine, Reports Say
Yesterday26 GOP Governors Demand Meeting With Biden Amid Deepening Frustration Over Border Crisis