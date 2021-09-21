United Russia Party Wins State Duma Elections With 49.82% of Votes

The United Russia Party has won the elections for the State Duma (the lower house of parliament), gaining 49.83 percent of the vote, according to results shown after all ballots have been counted.United Russia retains its leadership in the elections to the State Duma with 49.82 percent, the Communist Party comes second with 18.93 percent, the Liberal Democratic Party is in third place with 7.55 percent.A Just Russia - for Truth party secured 7.46 percent, and New People got 5.32 percent. Thus, five parties are making it to the State Duma, overcoming the electoral threshold of 5 percent.Earlier in the day, the Russian Embassy in the United States said, in response to Washington's accusations about the vote, that the Duma elections were held in full accordance with domestic and international law.The legislative elections took place on September 17-19. The State Duma is elected for a five-year term under a mixed electoral system — 225 lawmakers are elected on party lists, and another 225 on single-mandate constituencies in one round.
