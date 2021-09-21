https://sputniknews.com/20210921/lust-for-money-not-sex-game-killed-british-heiress-swiss-court-has-heard-1089275180.html
Lust For Money, Not Sex Game, Killed British Heiress, Swiss Court Has Heard
Former bouncer, Marc Schatzle, 32, from Germany is currently on trial in Locarno, Switzerland over the death of his rich girlfriend Anna Reed, whose body was discovered in a local hotel two years ago. The autopsy ruled that she died from strangulation.
Heiress to a multimillion-dollar fortune, Anna Reed may have been killed by her boyfriend’s greed and not because of an erotic game gone wrong, a Locarno court heard
this weekend, according to The Sun.
Reed, 22, was found dead in the bathroom of a hotel room in Muralto in April 2019, after her lover Schatzle called paramedics.
Reed’s body was reportedly covered in cuts and bruises when she was discovered, with the post-mortem ruling that she died from suffocation
.
Schatzle, who is now on trial for intentional homicide, theft, and other offences, denies killing his girlfriend intentionally.
He reiterated to the court that Reed’s death was a result of “erotic game gone wrong.”
“She liked sex clubs such as the Kit Kat in Berlin and drinking — she was British,” Schatzle told a judge.
“I put a towel around her neck and started kissing her,” he said about the alleged sex game. “But she wanted more so I put my hand on the towel and pushed.”
However, the court has also learned from witnesses and the prosecution that Schatzle had been aware that Reed held “more than £25,000 in her account.” The ex-bouncer, meanwhile, was £40,000 in debt at the time of his lover’s death.
14 November 2019, 15:25 GMT
One guest from the hotel where Reed was found dead also reportedly told a judge that they heard screams and shouts coming from the couple’s room on the tragic night.
“I heard breaking glass and furniture being pushed noisily around the room,” the person was quoted as saying. “There was crying. A voice said, ‘You are killing me’ or ‘You are kidding me.'"
“I wanted to go and say something but thought it was too dangerous,” the person added.
Five months after Reed’s death, her credit card was discovered hidden in one of the panels of the hotel elevator, with Schatzle claiming he had put it there as a joke. Police suspect that the German stole the card.
A prosecution insider previously told The Times that they believed the heiress was “murdered for financial gain.”
“The bank card was very carefully hidden away and quite clearly it was to be collected later. The claim that she died in a sex game was never convincing,” the person added.
Schatzle's trail is ongoing in Switzerland.
Reed, daughter of a millionaire stable owner in Harrogate, North Yorkshire, was reportedly on a round-the-world trip when she met Schatzle in Thailand in February 2019.