Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: World Leaders Participate in First Day of 76th UN General Assembly

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210921/biden-believes-footage-from-us-mexico-border-horrific-and-supports-probe-1089279874.html
Biden Believes Footage From US-Mexico Border ‘Horrific’ and Supports Probe
Biden Believes Footage From US-Mexico Border ‘Horrific’ and Supports Probe
Biden Believes Footage From US-Mexico Border ‘Horrific’ and Supports Probe
2021-09-21T19:24+0000
2021-09-21T19:24+0000
jen psaki
us
illegal immigrants
migration crisis
us-mexico border
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/09/1083107059_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a721dc6639996d7659137064c78337ef.jpg
“He believes that the footage and the photos are horrific. They don’t represent who we are as a country, and he was pleased to see the announcement of the investigation. He certainly supports that, and obviously there’ll be a determination made on next steps once that concludes,” Psaki said during a briefing aboard Air Force One.US Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas on Tuesday announced an investigation into allegations of abuse against migrants at the border, saying that the department is troubled by what it saw.Texas Governor Greg Abbott sent a letter to Biden on Monday asking him to declare a state of emergency in response to the situation at the border after almost 16,000 migrants, predominantly of Haitian origin, arrived at the US-Mexico border over the last several days.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/09/1083107059_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8febe90eaaa81e50d7756d4811f84bf0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
jen psaki, us, illegal immigrants, migration crisis, us-mexico border

Biden Believes Footage From US-Mexico Border ‘Horrific’ and Supports Probe

19:24 GMT 21.09.2021
© AP Photo / Evan VucciWhite House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Washington
White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.09.2021
© AP Photo / Evan Vucci
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden believes footage of what appears to be law enforcement officers pushing and whipping migrants at the US-Mexico border to be horrific and supports the investigation into the matter, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.
“He believes that the footage and the photos are horrific. They don’t represent who we are as a country, and he was pleased to see the announcement of the investigation. He certainly supports that, and obviously there’ll be a determination made on next steps once that concludes,” Psaki said during a briefing aboard Air Force One.
US Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas on Tuesday announced an investigation into allegations of abuse against migrants at the border, saying that the department is troubled by what it saw.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott sent a letter to Biden on Monday asking him to declare a state of emergency in response to the situation at the border after almost 16,000 migrants, predominantly of Haitian origin, arrived at the US-Mexico border over the last several days.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
19:37 GMTThe US Space Force’s Oldest Adversary, Social Media, Roasts Their New Uniforms
19:25 GMTTraffic on Motorway in German Bavaria Halted Due to Armed Hostage-Taking Situation - Reports
19:24 GMTJoe Biden, DHS Chief Upset by 'Horrible' Videos of Border Patrol Dealing With Haitian Migrants
19:24 GMTBiden Believes Footage From US-Mexico Border ‘Horrific’ and Supports Probe
19:15 GMTSoldiers Killed in Galwan Valley Clash With India Now Part of Patriotism Lessons for Kids in China
19:14 GMT‘An Unpredictable Ally’: Does the AUKUS Pact Undermine the Quad's Significance?
19:11 GMTSearch for Fiancé of Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie, Resumes in Florida Wilderness
18:54 GMTFrench Defenсe Minister Says US Instigating Confrontation With China
18:48 GMTNew ‘Storytelling’ in Skripal, Litvinenko Cases Meant to 'Sabotage' Effort to End Russia-UK Cold War
18:40 GMTTexas Governor Says Biden Has Not Granted Federal Emergency Declaration Over Border Crisis
18:39 GMTWoman Claims US Billionaire Leon Black Raped Her in Jeffrey Epstein’s Townhouse, Media Says
18:29 GMTMigrants Escape After Overtaking Transport Bus
18:08 GMTVolcano Continues to Erupt on Spanish Island of La Palma
17:49 GMT'US Hegemonic System' Has 'Failed Miserably', Iran's Raisi Tells UN
17:24 GMTUSAF Reveals It Has Five New B-21 Strat Bombers in Production, Not Two as Originally Reported
17:07 GMTAncient Pyramid Made From Volcanic Ash Likely Built to 'Calm Earth’s Anger,' Media Says
17:00 GMTDozens Protest Outside UN Headquarters Against US Global Military Engagements
16:43 GMTUS House Democrats Introduce Legislation to Prevent Presidential Abuses
16:35 GMTPalestinians Ready to Renew Talks With Israel If They Show Readiness, Foreign Minister Says
16:31 GMTRussian Embassy in UK Slams Scotland Yard's Approach to Fact-Finding in Skripal Case