Migrants Escape After Overtaking Transport Bus
© REUTERS / DANIEL BECERRILA U.S. law enforcement officer on horseback chases migrants returning to the United States after buying food in Mexico, as seen from Ciudad Acuna, Mexico September 19, 2021. Picture taken September 19, 2021
© REUTERS / DANIEL BECERRIL
A transport bus carrying migrants from Del Rio to the Rio Grande Valley was overtaken by migrants, leading to their escape.
In a briefing with Texas Governor Greg Abbott, the Border Patrol union informed him of the incident. The staff of the bus, a Department of Homeland Security contractor, were overtaken by the migrants before they were able to flee the scene. It has been reported that no law enforcement was present on the bus.
According to Brandon Judd, the president of the National Border Patrol Council, the bus was carrying migrants who were going to be deported. When they learned of their fate, the migrants overtook the bus and fled.
NEW: At briefing with TX Governor Greg Abbott, the Border Patrol union informs him that migrants on a transport bus being driven from Del Rio to the RGV overtook the staff and fled from the bus. The bus was operated by a DHS contractor and had no law enforcement on it. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/HZ3sVFFyoi— Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 21, 2021
Over the past week, a campsite of migrants, under the international bridge in Del Rio, Texas, has grown from a few hundred to as many as 14,000.
The DHS has been transporting migrants from the site over the past few days, with 3,000 being moved on Monday, as well as 3,500 being moved in the days before. While some of the migrants are being moved to processing locations in the US, others are being deported. According to Governor Abbott, 8,600 migrants remain at the Del Rio site.
The influx of migrants has strained local law enforcement and hospitals and prompted Governor Abbott to request an emergency declaration from the Biden administration. He blasted the President for the situation and blamed the administration’s failure to enforce immigration laws as what led to the crisis.