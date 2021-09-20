https://sputniknews.com/20210920/not-a-defence-pact-australia-reassures-asean-as-malaysia-indonesia-see-red-over-aukus-1089227821.html

'Not a Defence Pact': Australia Reassures ASEAN as Malaysia, Indonesia See Red Over AUKUS

'Not a Defence Pact': Australia Reassures ASEAN as Malaysia, Indonesia See Red Over AUKUS

Indonesia and Malaysia have expressed serious concerns over the new alliance of Australia, the UK and the US, dubbed AUKUS, saying this could increase tensions... 20.09.2021, Sputnik International

2021-09-20T14:18+0000

2021-09-20T14:18+0000

2021-09-20T14:18+0000

france

indonesia

malaysia

indian ocean

asia-pacific region

southeast asia

us

australia

south china sea

nuclear non-proliferation treaty (npt)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/14/1089243744_0:155:1920:1235_1920x0_80_0_0_ce54d3ab94a1eb0960dd5d435f3973f6.jpg

Reassuring its south-east Asian neighbours that Canberra is fully commitment towards Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), Australia’s ambassador to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Will Nankervis, clarified on Monday that the nuclear submarines it is buying under the AUKUS arrangement will not carry nuclear weapons.Australia, the oldest dialogue partner in ASEAN, reiterated that the group will remain at the heart its Indo-Pacific policy even after joining AUKUS. “[AUKUS} is not a defence alliance or pact,” Nankervis' statement read.Justifying the formation of AUKUS, Nankervis highlighted how greatly the three allies depend on seaborne international trade. “Our naval capabilities are vital to Australia,” he said.“As a party to the South Pacific Nuclear Free Zone Treaty, Australia understands the critical importance to the countries of south-east Asia of the Southeast Asia Nuclear-Weapons-Free Zone Treaty. Australia will at all times ensure our actions support these important treaties,” Nankervis underlined.On Saturday, Malaysia joined Indonesia in expressing its fears about AUKUS as Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison contacted his Malaysian counterpart Ismail Sabri bin Yaakob to pour oil on troubled waters and soothe the anger of the south-east Asian nations.Morrison’s trip to Indonesia, later this month, has also been cancelled as the fall-out over AUKUS continues, according to a Sky News report on 18 September. Indonesian President Joko Widodo has said he is “deeply concerned over the continuing arms race and power projection in the region.”A serious diplomatic row erupted after the UK, the US and Australia struck a new trilateral partnership, dubbed AUKUS, last week. Under the new arrangement, the US and the UK will help to build atomic-powered submarines for Australia, which resulted in that country cancelling its multi-billion dollar submarine deal with France. Paris has accused the US and Australia of betrayal and recalled its ambassadors from Washington and Canberra.

https://sputniknews.com/20210918/india-keeping-all-options-open-as-china-could-share-nuke-submarines-with-pakistan-says-navy-veteran-1089178775.html

See you in the ice Wasn't USUKA (you suker) originally presented as a military alliance and defense pact to counter China? They are a team, you are not part of it. Find your own allies. 0

1

france

indonesia

malaysia

indian ocean

southeast asia

us

australia

south china sea

indo-pacific

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

france, indonesia, malaysia, indian ocean, asia-pacific region, southeast asia, us, australia, south china sea, nuclear non-proliferation treaty (npt), nuclear submarine, asia, us pentagon, royal australian navy, indo-pacific, uk