Manchester United Midfielder Paul Pogba Told to Shut His 'F***ing Mouth' by West Ham Fans - Video

French midfielder Paul Pogba was abused by a bunch of West Ham fans after the 28-year-old footballer helped Ole Gunnar Solskjær's side in defeating the Hammers... 20.09.2021, Sputnik International

Manchester United star Paul Pogba and West Ham supporters were involved in an ugly confrontation on Sunday as the admirers of the East London-based club repeatedly told him to "shut his f***ing mouth".Subsequently, the confrontation between Pogba and the home fans became so heated that Red Devils' first-team coach Michael Carrick was forced to drag him down the tunnel after the match ended in United's favour.United looked in trouble during the early stages of the match, trailing the hosts 0-1 after Said Benrahma gave them the lead in the 30th minute.But Cristiano Ronaldo turned the tide in United's favour with his equaliser in the 35th minute before Jesse Lingard sealed the fate of the game during the final five minutes with his stunning 89th minute strike.Soon after their victory, United players went wild with their celebrations, which wasn't appreciated by West Ham fans, and when Pogba and his colleagues began their march towards the tunnel, several supporters of the club were seen hurling abuses at the Frenchman.A video on Twitter shows Pogba being subjected to constant screams and shouting. But the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner keeps his composure and doesn't respond to the insulting remarks.But as the insults continued and the situation became more and more awkward for Pogba, coach Carrick stepped in and took Pogba away from the spot, before directing him to head towards the changing room.Despite the ugly episode, United's players would have been doubly satisfied with their come-from-behind win against West Ham on Sunday, as it kept their undefeated streak in the Premier League alive.

