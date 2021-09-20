https://sputniknews.com/20210920/britains-former-ambassador-to-nato-warns-aukus-sub-deal-could-sink-alliance-1089250324.html

Britain’s Former Ambassador to NATO Warns AUKUS Sub Deal Could Sink Alliance

Britain’s Former Ambassador to NATO Warns AUKUS Sub Deal Could Sink Alliance

Paris has accused its US, UK and Australian allies and partners of ‘stabbing France in the back’ over last week’s announcement by Canberra that it would... 20.09.2021, Sputnik International

2021-09-20T18:59+0000

2021-09-20T18:59+0000

2021-09-20T19:07+0000

france

united states

submarine

nato

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/15/1083200616_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_110f5c56f3bda83219711fb9333d9d3d.jpg

Peter Ricketts, a veteran diplomat who served as Britain’s ambassador to France and as permanent representative to NATO, has warned that Australia’s US and UK-backed decision to scrap a $40 billion contract for 12 subs with France will “damage” the Western alliance, and could push Paris and Europe as a whole to seek alternative sources of security.“I think that can only be damaging to NATO, because NATO depends on trust. The repair work needs to begin urgently,” the former diplomat urged.French Exit From NATO?The submarine crisis has prompted some senior French opposition figures, including Xavier Bertrand and Jean-Luc Melenchon, to suggest that Paris should consider withdrawing from the NATO alliance in response to the snub.On Sunday, Bertrand, a former minister in the Sarkozy government, called for an emergency NATO summit to be convened, where he said France must “ask the Americans…do you respect us? Where is the alliance going?”“If the answer does not satisfy us, I wish to put on the table the question of France’s participation in NATO’s integrated command,” he urged.French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian has assured that France’s membership in the Western alliance was not under debate at this point, but did promise that “the next NATO summit in Madrid” would “work on a new strategic concept” for the alliance.The submarine crisis –brought about in the wake of the US, UK and Australian creation of a new trilateral security pact known as ‘AUKUS’, has sparked a crisis of confidence in Paris in its allies and partners. In a historically unprecedented step, France withdrew its ambassadors from Australia and the United States. Other US partners – such as India, Europe and Canada, also expressed concerns over the implications of the pact or felt that they were left in the dark, while China and North Korea have warned that the new alliance might upset the strategic balance and spark a new arms race in Asia.President Emmanuel Macron and US President Joe Biden are expected to speak by phone in the coming days to discuss the matter. Earlier Monday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson sought to smooth over tensions by stressing that London was “very, very proud” of its relationship with France, and called the “very friendly” ties between the two countries “absolutely vital for us.”

https://sputniknews.com/20210920/us-has-no-intention-to-extend-nuclear-powered-sub-support-to-other-countries-after-australia-1089246651.html

Terranian The 1st That's what I'm praying for to all gods in universe for at least the last 30 years. 0

1

france

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

france, united states, submarine, nato