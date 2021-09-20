Registration was successful!
US 'Has No Intention to Extend Nuclear-Powered Sub Support' to Other Countries After Australia
This comes after the announcement last week that the US, UK and Australia had entered into a new submarine project as part of the new trilateral AUKUS defence... 20.09.2021, Sputnik International
The United States has no intention to extend nuclear-powered submarine support to other countries after Australia, the US administration official said. He added that President Joe Biden has asked to speak with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, after the AUKUS deal fall-out.
16:01 GMT 20.09.2021 (Updated: 16:13 GMT 20.09.2021)
