https://sputniknews.com/20210919/french-blindsided-as-aukus-details-were-discussed-at-g7-summit-leaving-macron-out---report-1089201184.html

French Blindsided as AUKUS Details Were Discussed at G7 Summit Leaving Macron Out - Report

French Blindsided as AUKUS Details Were Discussed at G7 Summit Leaving Macron Out - Report

A new security pact between Australia, the UK and the US was announced without warning earlier this week. France, which, until the announcement, had a $66... 19.09.2021, Sputnik International

2021-09-19T03:10+0000

2021-09-19T03:10+0000

2021-09-19T03:10+0000

france

emmanuel macron

us

australia

uk

g7 summit

g7

aukus

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/0d/1083137873_0:170:3071:1897_1920x0_80_0_0_8b590651f2447715d91a2261568a63d9.jpg

The details of AUKUS, abbreviated from the member country names, were not known by French President Emmanuel Macron at the June G7 summit in Cornwall, South West England, where they were reportedly discussed, The Sunday Telegraph reported. According to the report, despite a friendly and productive June summit between US President Joe Biden and Macron, which prompted several media outlets to describe their relationship as a "bromance," there existed on the sidelines a clandestine negotiation between British PM Johnson, Biden, and Australian PM Scott Morrison, in which the nuclear submarine accord was discussed in private.Despite warnings that a deal of this kind could harm relations with China and Paris, then-UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab participated in the negotiations discussed at the G7 summit, and all relevant AUKUS documents were classified "top secret," according to The Telegraph.New UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss also wrote in her commentary in the newspaper, defending the new agreement by stating that AUKUS "shows our readiness to be hard-headed in defending our interests and challenging unfair practices and malign acts."According to the foreign secretary's commentary, the UK is partnering with "like-minded countries to build coalitions based on shared values and shared interests," while the pact and the submarine deal would "create hundreds of new and high-skilled jobs, from the shipyards of Govan to the factories of Tyneside."Johnson and Truss are scheduled to travel to the US for the UN General Assembly in New York on Sunday, and Johnson is likely to meet Biden at the White House. The prime minister reportedly plans to use the trip to galvanize support for climate action ahead of the COP26 meeting in November.On Friday, France branded the agreement "unacceptable behavior between allies and partners," as Macron recalled the country's ambassadors from Washington and Canberra.On Saturday, France's Europe minister, Clement Beaune, branded Britain a "junior partner" in the agreement, alleging that the UK had joined the trilateral agreement "opportunistically" to justify its post-Brexit standing. France's foreign minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian, said that Paris chose not to recall its ambassador to London because it was aware of the UK's "permanent opportunism." Johnson, he claimed, was a "fifth wheel on the wagon."Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, and the United States make up the G7. The leaders of the European Union, as well as guest nations such as South Korea, Australia and South Africa, attended the summit in Cornwall, which took place June 11-13.

fluttershield mlp “Freedoms need to be defended.” When do government prostitutes in the USA or England ever defend freedoms? Lockdowns, coercive vaccination with a deadly criminal vaccine? She should be in a psychiatric hospital for the criminally insane. 0

1

france

us

australia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Kirill Kurevlev

Kirill Kurevlev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Kirill Kurevlev

france, emmanuel macron, us, australia, uk, g7 summit, g7, aukus