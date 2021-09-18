https://sputniknews.com/20210918/frances-fm-decries-uk-opportunism-calls-bojo-fifth-wheel-1089199798.html

France’s FM Says Aware of UK's ‘Permanent Opportunism’, Calls BoJo ‘Fifth Wheel’ in AUKUS

France’s FM Says Aware of UK's ‘Permanent Opportunism’, Calls BoJo ‘Fifth Wheel’ in AUKUS

France Decries UK’s ‘Opportunism’ And Participation in AUKUS, Calling London ‘Fifth Wheel’

2021-09-18T23:45+0000

2021-09-18T23:45+0000

2021-09-18T23:57+0000

boris johnson

jean-yves le drian

europe

diplomacy

aukus

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/12/1089200119_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_9e9cea2f996d56af2fcf8a90d10f3fda.jpg

When asked on Saturday why France did not recall its ambassador to London, French top diplomat Jean-Yves Le Drian replied that he did not see any point in that taking into account Britain’s “permanent opportunism.”He added that the UK role in AUKUS is as a “fifth wheel on the carriage.” Paris sees the treaty as an act of subterfuge and betrayal. According to the minister, Morrison informed him about AUKUS and the subsequent rupture of the previous deal just one hour before the pact went public.Le Drian noted that the way AUKUS was formed indicates “a real crisis” in relations between Western partners.Europe Minister Clement Beaune also made critical remarks on the issue, saying in an interview to France 24, that Britain has returned “into the American lap and a form of accepted vassalisation.”The diplomat stressed that Australia's cancellation of contracts on submarines undermined the confidence of all European countries, not only that of France. According to him, Europe's goal is to strengthen its “ability to reflect strategic autonomy and defense."British Prime Minister Boris Johnson sought to ease tensions and, speaking in the House of Commons on Thursday, suggested that military cooperation between Britain and France remains “rock solid.”Earlier this week, Johnson, US President Joe Biden and the Australian prime minister announced a new defense and security partnership, labeled AUKUS. Canberra expects to replenish its submarine fleet with at least eight new nuclear-powered submarines, using British and American technology. Canberra canceled its contract with France, worth $66 billion for the supply of 12 conventional submarines, with no warning, according to Paris.

https://sputniknews.com/20210918/france-urges-europe-to-enhance-its-strategic-autonomy-defence-amid-aukus-squabble-1089186826.html

4Justice This is like Hitler, Goebbels, Himmler, Hess and Gehring having an argument. The inner circle of evil is fighting amongst themselves and hopefully, they kill each other off and spare the world of more evil. 0

Mike Literous The UK will eventually end up as part of the US, the last time I was there 16 years ago I was surprised at the amount of american accents in the police force etc 0

2

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Alexandra Kashirina

Alexandra Kashirina

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Alexandra Kashirina

boris johnson, jean-yves le drian, europe, diplomacy, aukus