Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210918/us-closes-del-rio-port-of-entry-on-texas-mexico-border-due-to-influx-of-migrants-1089175380.html
US Closes Del Rio Port of Entry on Texas-Mexico Border Due to Influx of Migrants
US Closes Del Rio Port of Entry on Texas-Mexico Border Due to Influx of Migrants
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States closed the Del Rio port of entry along the Texas-Mexico border and re-routed traffic to another entry point in... 18.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-18T00:06+0000
2021-09-18T00:06+0000
us
texas
migrants
border controls
influx
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/11/1089175198_0:309:3071:2036_1920x0_80_0_0_f044b1ff06670093100623f8d38d6d5c.jpg
"US Customs and Border Protection today announced that the Office of Field Operations (OFO) Del Rio Port of Entry will temporarily close and re-route traffic from Del Rio to Eagle Pass to more effectively manage resources and ensure uninterrupted flow of trade and travel," the release said on Friday. "This temporary closure and shift is necessary in order for CBP to respond to urgent safety and security needs presented by an influx of migrants into Del Rio and is effective immediately."Nearly 11,000 asylum-seeking migrants arrived in Del Rio this week. Federal, state and local resources in the area are overwhelmed, so migrants are held under an overpass bridge while they wait to be processed.
us
texas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/11/1089175198_340:0:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_28c46c0a6302b9681f3a615d6f1325de.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, texas, migrants, border controls, influx

US Closes Del Rio Port of Entry on Texas-Mexico Border Due to Influx of Migrants

00:06 GMT 18.09.2021
© REUTERS / GO NAKAMURAMigrants seeking asylum in the U.S. rest near the International Bridge between Mexico and the U.S. as they wait to be processed, in Del Rio, Texas, U.S., September 16, 2021.
Migrants seeking asylum in the U.S. rest near the International Bridge between Mexico and the U.S. as they wait to be processed, in Del Rio, Texas, U.S., September 16, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.09.2021
© REUTERS / GO NAKAMURA
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States closed the Del Rio port of entry along the Texas-Mexico border and re-routed traffic to another entry point in response to urgent security needs presented by the influx of migrants in the region, US Customs and Border Protection said in a press release.
"US Customs and Border Protection today announced that the Office of Field Operations (OFO) Del Rio Port of Entry will temporarily close and re-route traffic from Del Rio to Eagle Pass to more effectively manage resources and ensure uninterrupted flow of trade and travel," the release said on Friday. "This temporary closure and shift is necessary in order for CBP to respond to urgent safety and security needs presented by an influx of migrants into Del Rio and is effective immediately."
Nearly 11,000 asylum-seeking migrants arrived in Del Rio this week. Federal, state and local resources in the area are overwhelmed, so migrants are held under an overpass bridge while they wait to be processed.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
00:06 GMTUS Closes Del Rio Port of Entry on Texas-Mexico Border Due to Influx of Migrants
00:03 GMTNew Research Sheds Light on How to Tackle Obesity
YesterdayWhite House Confirms in Touch With France Over Envoy's Recall, Will Work to Resolve Issues
YesterdayTop Senate Defense Panel Republican Says Biden Ultimately Liable for Kabul Drone Strike
YesterdayGantz: Israel Could Accept Return to JCPOA if US Has ‘Plan B’ for Iran’s Nuclear Program
YesterdayUS Judge Denies Giuliani’s Request to Return, Destroy Seized Evidence, Reports Say
YesterdayFrench Court Finds Man Guilty of Cartoons Portraying Macron as Hitler Over COVID-19 Policies
YesterdayAustralia's Great Emu War: How a Nation Declared War on a Bird and Lost
YesterdayBlinken Vows to ‘Keep Normalization Marching Forward’ on One-Year Anniversary of Abraham Accords
YesterdayEx-Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika Reportedly Dies Aged 84
YesterdayAct of Sabotage Results in Power Outage in Damascus, Energy Minister Says
YesterdayOld Friends Are Not the Best?
YesterdayMilley Assured Pelosi That US Military, Not Trump, Controlled the Nukes, Vice Chairman Says
YesterdayFed. Chief Powell Orders Sweeping Ethics Review Amid Trading Scandal at Federal Reserve
YesterdayBiden to Convene COVID-19 Summit on Margins of UN General Assembly
YesterdayFootball Legend Pele 'Rushed Back' Into Intensive Care Days After Colon Cancer Surgery
YesterdayRussia Possesses ‘Unbelievable Military Power’ After Transforming Forces, US General Says
Yesterday‘Irony of Historical Proportions’: Iran Ex-FM Zarif Muses on US Deal to Sell Australia Nuclear Subs
YesterdayPrince Andrew Has a Week to Challenge Court Ruling to Serve Papers Amid Procedure Disagreements
YesterdayFDA Panel Votes Against Offering Pfizer Booster Shots for COVID-19 to Most Americans