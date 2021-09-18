Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210918/no-new-date-set-for-resumption-of-pretrial-hearings-of-911-case-in-gitmo-spokesperson-says-1089175522.html
No New Date Set for Resumption of Pretrial Hearings of 9/11 Case in Gitmo, Spokesperson Says
No New Date Set for Resumption of Pretrial Hearings of 9/11 Case in Gitmo, Spokesperson Says
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Office of Military Commissions' spokesperson Ronald Flesvig told Sputnik there is no new date set to resume the pretrial hearings... 18.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-18T00:25+0000
2021-09-18T00:25+0000
us
guantanamo
guantanamo prison
guantanamo bay detention center
court hearing
9/11
hearing
september 11
9/11 attacks
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/12/1089175496_0:321:3070:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9c1bc8cb0f513e059d5d2376257bd949.jpg
US media reported earlier that Colonel Matthew McCall, the new military judge behind the 9/11 case, abruptly canceled the final day of the hearing in Guantanamo due to a case of an illness related to the COVID-19 pandemic.The pretrial hearings for the five detainees opened last week at the Expeditionary Legal Complex at Guantanamo Bay.The Friday hearing was canceled due to an illness detected among some trial participants, according to media reports. Also, a reporter who returned to the US from the prison complex on Sunday reportedly tested positive for the virus. The journalist was reportedly fully vaccinated.So far, four out of five detainees who apprised at the trial, have been vaccinated.The sudden news comes on the heels of the announcement of McCall who said on Monday that the trial of five Guantanamo Bay detainees is not expected to begin for at least another year. The judge also said military commission regulations, the Air Force bar and ethical obligations did not bound going to trial by a particular timeline.
https://sputniknews.com/20210909/20-years-after-911-why-are-39-people-still-detained-at-guantanamo-and-will-they-ever-face-trial-1088920346.html
All the Evidence is lost, so mistrial.
0
1
guantanamo
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/12/1089175496_339:0:3070:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d0da862d8768704576c119f423260839.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, guantanamo, guantanamo prison, guantanamo bay detention center, court hearing, 9/11, hearing, september 11, 9/11 attacks, covid-19

No New Date Set for Resumption of Pretrial Hearings of 9/11 Case in Gitmo, Spokesperson Says

00:25 GMT 18.09.2021
© REUTERS / CARLOS BARRIAA rose is seen at the 9/11 Memorial on the day marking the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks in New York City, New York, U.S., September 11, 2021.
A rose is seen at the 9/11 Memorial on the day marking the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks in New York City, New York, U.S., September 11, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.09.2021
© REUTERS / CARLOS BARRIA
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Office of Military Commissions' spokesperson Ronald Flesvig told Sputnik there is no new date set to resume the pretrial hearings of five detainees accused of plotting and executing the September 11 terrorist attacks.
US media reported earlier that Colonel Matthew McCall, the new military judge behind the 9/11 case, abruptly canceled the final day of the hearing in Guantanamo due to a case of an illness related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I do not have an answer yet. The judge did not issue a written ruling," Flesvig said on Friday when asked for additional details about the delayed hearing. "I’m working to get an official reason for the cancellation."
The pretrial hearings for the five detainees opened last week at the Expeditionary Legal Complex at Guantanamo Bay.
The Friday hearing was canceled due to an illness detected among some trial participants, according to media reports. Also, a reporter who returned to the US from the prison complex on Sunday reportedly tested positive for the virus. The journalist was reportedly fully vaccinated.
A detainee from Afghanistan is led by military police with his hands chained at Camp X-Ray at the U.S. Naval Base in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, in this Feb. 2, 2002, file photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.09.2021
9/11: 20 Years Later
20 Years After 9/11 Why Are 39 People Still Detained at Guantanamo and Will They Ever Face Trial?
9 September, 15:22 GMT
So far, four out of five detainees who apprised at the trial, have been vaccinated.
The sudden news comes on the heels of the announcement of McCall who said on Monday that the trial of five Guantanamo Bay detainees is not expected to begin for at least another year. The judge also said military commission regulations, the Air Force bar and ethical obligations did not bound going to trial by a particular timeline.
010000
Discuss
Popular comments
All the Evidence is lost, so mistrial.
wwtfud
18 September, 04:03 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
01:39 GMTThe Last Time the US Gave an Ally Nuclear Technology, France Tried to Quit NATO
01:36 GMTAntarctic Ozone Hole This Year 'Larger Than Usual', Covering Entire Continent, Scientists Say
01:22 GMTTrump Jokes Jared Kushner ‘More Loyal to Israel Than US’
01:15 GMTVogue Releases Video of AOC’s ‘Dress Prep’ for Met Gala
00:25 GMTNo New Date Set for Resumption of Pretrial Hearings of 9/11 Case in Gitmo, Spokesperson Says
00:06 GMTUS Closes Del Rio Port of Entry on Texas-Mexico Border Due to Influx of Migrants
00:03 GMTNew Research Sheds Light on How to Tackle Obesity
YesterdayWhite House Confirms in Touch With France Over Envoy's Recall, Will Work to Resolve Issues
YesterdayTop Senate Defense Panel Republican Says Biden Ultimately Liable for Kabul Drone Strike
YesterdayGantz: Israel Could Accept Return to JCPOA if US Has ‘Plan B’ for Iran’s Nuclear Program
YesterdayUS Judge Denies Giuliani’s Request to Return, Destroy Seized Evidence, Reports Say
YesterdayFrench Court Finds Man Guilty of Cartoons Portraying Macron as Hitler Over COVID-19 Policies
YesterdayAustralia's Great Emu War: How a Nation Declared War on a Bird and Lost
YesterdayBlinken Vows to ‘Keep Normalization Marching Forward’ on One-Year Anniversary of Abraham Accords
YesterdayEx-Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika Reportedly Dies Aged 84
YesterdayAct of Sabotage Results in Power Outage in Damascus, Energy Minister Says
YesterdayOld Friends Are Not the Best?
YesterdayMilley Assured Pelosi That US Military, Not Trump, Controlled the Nukes, Vice Chairman Says
YesterdayFed. Chief Powell Orders Sweeping Ethics Review Amid Trading Scandal at Federal Reserve
YesterdayBiden to Convene COVID-19 Summit on Margins of UN General Assembly