https://sputniknews.com/20210918/no-new-date-set-for-resumption-of-pretrial-hearings-of-911-case-in-gitmo-spokesperson-says-1089175522.html

No New Date Set for Resumption of Pretrial Hearings of 9/11 Case in Gitmo, Spokesperson Says

No New Date Set for Resumption of Pretrial Hearings of 9/11 Case in Gitmo, Spokesperson Says

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Office of Military Commissions' spokesperson Ronald Flesvig told Sputnik there is no new date set to resume the pretrial hearings... 18.09.2021, Sputnik International

2021-09-18T00:25+0000

2021-09-18T00:25+0000

2021-09-18T00:25+0000

us

guantanamo

guantanamo prison

guantanamo bay detention center

court hearing

9/11

hearing

september 11

9/11 attacks

covid-19

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/12/1089175496_0:321:3070:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9c1bc8cb0f513e059d5d2376257bd949.jpg

US media reported earlier that Colonel Matthew McCall, the new military judge behind the 9/11 case, abruptly canceled the final day of the hearing in Guantanamo due to a case of an illness related to the COVID-19 pandemic.The pretrial hearings for the five detainees opened last week at the Expeditionary Legal Complex at Guantanamo Bay.The Friday hearing was canceled due to an illness detected among some trial participants, according to media reports. Also, a reporter who returned to the US from the prison complex on Sunday reportedly tested positive for the virus. The journalist was reportedly fully vaccinated.So far, four out of five detainees who apprised at the trial, have been vaccinated.The sudden news comes on the heels of the announcement of McCall who said on Monday that the trial of five Guantanamo Bay detainees is not expected to begin for at least another year. The judge also said military commission regulations, the Air Force bar and ethical obligations did not bound going to trial by a particular timeline.

https://sputniknews.com/20210909/20-years-after-911-why-are-39-people-still-detained-at-guantanamo-and-will-they-ever-face-trial-1088920346.html

wtfud All the Evidence is lost, so mistrial. 0

1

guantanamo

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, guantanamo, guantanamo prison, guantanamo bay detention center, court hearing, 9/11, hearing, september 11, 9/11 attacks, covid-19