Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

Поврежденный автомобиль скорой помощи и покрытая обломками улица после обрушения первого здания Всемирного торгового центра в Нью-Йорке - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.09.2021
9/11: 20th Anniversary
On 11 September 2001, 19 al-Qaeda terrorists hijacked and crashed four passenger jets, destroying the World Trade Centre towers in New York and damaging the Pentagon. The attack killed almost 3,000 people and injured 25,000, prompting the launch of US-led military campaigns in Afghanistan and Iraq.
https://sputniknews.com/20210909/20-years-after-911-why-are-39-people-still-detained-at-guantanamo-and-will-they-ever-face-trial-1088920346.html
20 Years After 9/11 Why Are 39 People Still Detained at Guantanamo and Will They Ever Face Trial?
20 Years After 9/11 Why Are 39 People Still Detained at Guantanamo and Will They Ever Face Trial?
In the wake of the US-led invasion of Afghanistan in 2001 almost 800 men were captured, many of them with the help of bounty hunters. President George W. Bush... 09.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-09T15:22+0000
2021-09-09T15:22+0000
cuba
guantanamo
afghanistan
pakistan
9/11
al qaeda
khalid shaikh mohammad
9/11: 20th anniversary
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105492/62/1054926281_0:0:2001:1125_1920x0_80_0_0_e2756325827aed6ab2835a5fdff8ce60.jpg
When al-Qaeda carried out the 9/11 attack and 3,000 innocent people were killed the world sympathised and there was an outpouring of goodwill towards the United States.The US accused the Taliban of sheltering Osama bin Laden and his al-Qaeda training camps and they promptly invaded Afghanistan, capturing Kabul and setting up a pro-western government.They failed to capture Bin Laden who, after hiding in the Tora Bora caves in eastern Afghanistan, slipped away and went into hiding in Pakistan.But the Americans did scoop up 779 individuals who they claimed were suspected al-Qaeda terrorists.Bounties paidSome were captured in Afghanistan, others were found in northern Pakistan or even further afield and handed over by bounty hunters who were promised US$5,000 a head.The White House did not want to build a prison in Afghanistan but nor did it want to bring them back to the US, where they would be entitled to access to lawyers and would have other basic human rights.Instead it used “extraordinary rendition” to fly the detainees to various secret “black sites” in friendly countries like Egypt, Morocco and Poland.There they were tortured.A secret Department of Justice memo in 2002 listed several so-called “enhanced interrogation techniques” which it approved - sleep deprivation, face slapping, wall standing, insects placed in confinement box, and waterboarding, in which a piece of cloth is held over the face and water poured over it to induce a feeling of drowning.Reliability Doubts About Torture InformationOne of the detainees, Ibn al-Shaykh al-Libi, after being waterboarded in Egypt, told his captors Saddam Hussein was in league with al-Qaeda.This morsel of “intelligence” was used by US Secretary of State Colin Powell in a speech to the UN to justify the proposed invasion of Iraq.Asked later why he had lied, al-Libi reportedly told his captors he had simply told him what he knew would stop the torture.In the spring of 2002 the Pentagon built Camp Delta, a detention camp at Guantanamo Bay, a small strip of US territory in Cuba which had been leased in perpetuity as part of the deal which ended the Spanish-American War in 1898.As human rights lawyer Michael Paradis says in the Netflix documentary Turning Point, it was the legal equivalent of “outer space.”The Bush administration said it would put the detainees on trial in special military commissions, which would not be subject to US law.Supreme Court Rules Military Trials IllegalIn 2006 the US Supreme Court said these military commissions were illegal, but the Bush administration simply responded by pushing through legislation which allowed them.The Bush administration would eventually free 532 of the detainees and Obama - who promised on entering the White House in January 2009 that he would close Guantanamo - freed another 197.Most of the freed detainees were sent back to their own countries - such as Moazzam Begg and Feroz Abbasi, who were both repatriated to Britain and never charged with any offences.Only a tiny fraction of the detainees were ever put on trial in the US.Ahmed Ghailani - who was one of the 14 so-called “high value detainees” - stood trial in a New York City federal court and is now serving a sentence in a supermax prison in Colorado, after being convicted of bombing the US embassy in Tanzania in 1998.In 2018 President Trump - who freed one detainee from Guantanamo in his four years in office - signed an executive order to keep it open and ordered the Pentagon to "re-examine" military detention policy.So Who Are The Remaining 39?But as of 9 September 2021 there are still 39 detainees at Guantanamo.They include Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, who was captured by Pakistani police in Rawalpindi in 2003 and is suspected of being the mastermind of the 9/11 plot.In 2011 Jason Wright, was hired to be Khalid Sheikh Mohammed’s military public defender, and he told Netflix’s Turning Point documentary his client had been waterboarded 183 times and subjected to 180 hours of sleep deprivation.Mohammed, now 57, is due to go on trial in November this year and if convicted by the military commission he would face the death penalty. In July the chief prosecutor quit.He has four co-defendants - Walid bin Attash, Ammar al-Baluchi, Mustafa al Hawsawi and Ramzi bin al-Shibh - who are also Guantanamo detainees.They are all accused of being part of the al-Qaeda group which drew up the plan for 9/11 and al-Shibh was allegedly a close friend of Flight 11 pilot Mohammed Atta and a key member of the so-called Hamburg cell.Majid Khan, who agreed a plea deal in 2012, is expected to be a key prosecution witness in the 9/11 trial. As part of the deal Khan, who was detained in Pakistan in 2003, will be freed next year.Still No Sign Of Guantanamo ClosingOf the 33 other detainees, some have been cleared for release while others face “indefinite detention.”In May 2021 Abdul Rahim Mohammed, a Yemeni, and two Pakistanis, Saifullah Paracha and Abdul Rahim Ghulam Rabbani, were recommended for release by President Joe Biden and a fourth man, Abdu Ali Sharqawi, was recommended for release by Camp Delta’s Periodic Review Board in June this year.The two other big names on the list are Abu Faraj al-Libi and Abu Zubaydah.Al-Libi, 50, was allegedly al-Qaeda’s third in command between 2003 and 2005. No date has been set for his trial.Abu Zubaydah, who was born to Palestinian parents in Riyadh in 1971, is said by the CIA to have been one of Bin Laden’s top lieutenants but he is said to be mentally ill now, possibly as a result of torture. He is unlikely to be released or put on trial.
one should not seek logic in the internments at guantanamo *** it is better not to be in the passage of the NATO services, under penalty of spending his life in prison and without reason *** with gina haspel, and mike pompeo at the head of the cia, it was torture in addition to the billionaires, and their henchmen at the head of the nato zone, there is fantasy and pleasure in doing anything *** the third reich, erected by the big mafia of the 1930s, ford, rockfeller ..., there was already this gluttony to attack the basic person
0
one should not seek logic in the internments at guantanamo *** it is better not to be in the passage of the NATO services, under penalty of spending his life in prison and without reason *** with gina haspel, and mike pompeo at the head of the cia, it was torture in addition *** the billionaires, and their henchmen at the head of the nato zone, there is fantasy and pleasure in doing anything *** the third reich, erected by the big mafia of the 1930s, ford, rockfeller ..., there was already this gluttony to attack the basic person
0
2
cuba
guantanamo
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Chris Summers
Chris Summers
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105492/62/1054926281_61:0:1800:1304_1920x0_80_0_0_3e7b28669b4fff51246d7684e8aefee7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
cuba, guantanamo, afghanistan, pakistan, 9/11, al qaeda, khalid shaikh mohammad

20 Years After 9/11 Why Are 39 People Still Detained at Guantanamo and Will They Ever Face Trial?

15:22 GMT 09.09.2021
© AP Photo / Lynne Sladky, FileA detainee from Afghanistan is led by military police with his hands chained at Camp X-Ray at the U.S. Naval Base in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, in this Feb. 2, 2002, file photo
A detainee from Afghanistan is led by military police with his hands chained at Camp X-Ray at the U.S. Naval Base in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, in this Feb. 2, 2002, file photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.09.2021
© AP Photo / Lynne Sladky, File
Subscribe
Chris Summers
All materialsWrite to the author
In the wake of the US-led invasion of Afghanistan in 2001 almost 800 men were captured, many of them with the help of bounty hunters. President George W. Bush decided to create a detention camp at Guantanamo Bay, a strip of US territory on the island of Cuba.
When al-Qaeda carried out the 9/11 attack and 3,000 innocent people were killed the world sympathised and there was an outpouring of goodwill towards the United States.
The US accused the Taliban of sheltering Osama bin Laden and his al-Qaeda training camps and they promptly invaded Afghanistan, capturing Kabul and setting up a pro-western government.
They failed to capture Bin Laden who, after hiding in the Tora Bora caves in eastern Afghanistan, slipped away and went into hiding in Pakistan.
© AFP 2021 / ALEXANDRE FUCHS In this file photo the rubble of the twin towers of the World Trade Center smoulder following a terrorist attack in lower Manhattan, New York on September 11, 2001.
 In this file photo the rubble of the twin towers of the World Trade Center smoulder following a terrorist attack in lower Manhattan, New York on September 11, 2001. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.09.2021
In this file photo the rubble of the twin towers of the World Trade Center smoulder following a terrorist attack in lower Manhattan, New York on September 11, 2001.
© AFP 2021 / ALEXANDRE FUCHS
But the Americans did scoop up 779 individuals who they claimed were suspected al-Qaeda terrorists.

Bounties paid

Some were captured in Afghanistan, others were found in northern Pakistan or even further afield and handed over by bounty hunters who were promised US$5,000 a head.
The White House did not want to build a prison in Afghanistan but nor did it want to bring them back to the US, where they would be entitled to access to lawyers and would have other basic human rights.
Instead it used “extraordinary rendition” to fly the detainees to various secret “black sites” in friendly countries like Egypt, Morocco and Poland.
There they were tortured.
© Flickr / Robin KirkStudents protest at a talk given by Karl Rove by demonstrating waterboarding at Duke University on December 4, 2007
Students protest at a talk given by Karl Rove by demonstrating waterboarding at Duke University on December 4, 2007 - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.09.2021
Students protest at a talk given by Karl Rove by demonstrating waterboarding at Duke University on December 4, 2007
© Flickr / Robin Kirk
A secret Department of Justice memo in 2002 listed several so-called “enhanced interrogation techniques” which it approved - sleep deprivation, face slapping, wall standing, insects placed in confinement box, and waterboarding, in which a piece of cloth is held over the face and water poured over it to induce a feeling of drowning.

Reliability Doubts About Torture Information

One of the detainees, Ibn al-Shaykh al-Libi, after being waterboarded in Egypt, told his captors Saddam Hussein was in league with al-Qaeda.
This morsel of “intelligence” was used by US Secretary of State Colin Powell in a speech to the UN to justify the proposed invasion of Iraq.
Asked later why he had lied, al-Libi reportedly told his captors he had simply told him what he knew would stop the torture.
In the spring of 2002 the Pentagon built Camp Delta, a detention camp at Guantanamo Bay, a small strip of US territory in Cuba which had been leased in perpetuity as part of the deal which ended the Spanish-American War in 1898.
As human rights lawyer Michael Paradis says in the Netflix documentary Turning Point, it was the legal equivalent of “outer space.”
The Bush administration said it would put the detainees on trial in special military commissions, which would not be subject to US law.

Supreme Court Rules Military Trials Illegal

In 2006 the US Supreme Court said these military commissions were illegal, but the Bush administration simply responded by pushing through legislation which allowed them.
The Bush administration would eventually free 532 of the detainees and Obama - who promised on entering the White House in January 2009 that he would close Guantanamo - freed another 197.
Most of the freed detainees were sent back to their own countries - such as Moazzam Begg and Feroz Abbasi, who were both repatriated to Britain and never charged with any offences.
Only a tiny fraction of the detainees were ever put on trial in the US.
© AP Photo / Lefteris PitarakisBritish Moazzam Begg leaves Belmarsh Prison in south London, after his release, Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2014
British Moazzam Begg leaves Belmarsh Prison in south London, after his release, Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2014 - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.09.2021
British Moazzam Begg leaves Belmarsh Prison in south London, after his release, Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2014
© AP Photo / Lefteris Pitarakis
Ahmed Ghailani - who was one of the 14 so-called “high value detainees” - stood trial in a New York City federal court and is now serving a sentence in a supermax prison in Colorado, after being convicted of bombing the US embassy in Tanzania in 1998.
In 2018 President Trump - who freed one detainee from Guantanamo in his four years in office - signed an executive order to keep it open and ordered the Pentagon to "re-examine" military detention policy.

So Who Are The Remaining 39?

But as of 9 September 2021 there are still 39 detainees at Guantanamo.
They include Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, who was captured by Pakistani police in Rawalpindi in 2003 and is suspected of being the mastermind of the 9/11 plot.
© AP PhotoKhalid Sheikh Mohammed
Khalid Sheikh Mohammed - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.09.2021
Khalid Sheikh Mohammed
© AP Photo
In 2011 Jason Wright, was hired to be Khalid Sheikh Mohammed’s military public defender, and he told Netflix’s Turning Point documentary his client had been waterboarded 183 times and subjected to 180 hours of sleep deprivation.
Mohammed, now 57, is due to go on trial in November this year and if convicted by the military commission he would face the death penalty. In July the chief prosecutor quit.
He has four co-defendants - Walid bin Attash, Ammar al-Baluchi, Mustafa al Hawsawi and Ramzi bin al-Shibh - who are also Guantanamo detainees.
They are all accused of being part of the al-Qaeda group which drew up the plan for 9/11 and al-Shibh was allegedly a close friend of Flight 11 pilot Mohammed Atta and a key member of the so-called Hamburg cell.
An ABC reporter who was given a tour of the Guantanamo courtroom last week reported: “There is a sound-proof gallery where 53 reporters and family members of 9/11 victims and survivors of the terrorist attacks can watch the proceedings through sound-proof glass. A blue curtain separates family members of victims or 9/11 survivors from the press, if they wish to pull it closed for privacy. The proceedings can also be observed by members of the public at Fort Meade, Maryland via closed-circuit TV.”
Majid Khan, who agreed a plea deal in 2012, is expected to be a key prosecution witness in the 9/11 trial. As part of the deal Khan, who was detained in Pakistan in 2003, will be freed next year.

Still No Sign Of Guantanamo Closing

Of the 33 other detainees, some have been cleared for release while others face “indefinite detention.”
In May 2021 Abdul Rahim Mohammed, a Yemeni, and two Pakistanis, Saifullah Paracha and Abdul Rahim Ghulam Rabbani, were recommended for release by President Joe Biden and a fourth man, Abdu Ali Sharqawi, was recommended for release by Camp Delta’s Periodic Review Board in June this year.
The two other big names on the list are Abu Faraj al-Libi and Abu Zubaydah.
Al-Libi, 50, was allegedly al-Qaeda’s third in command between 2003 and 2005. No date has been set for his trial.
Abu Zubaydah, who was born to Palestinian parents in Riyadh in 1971, is said by the CIA to have been one of Bin Laden’s top lieutenants but he is said to be mentally ill now, possibly as a result of torture. He is unlikely to be released or put on trial.
010021
Discuss
Popular comments
one should not seek logic in the internments at guantanamo *** it is better not to be in the passage of the NATO services, under penalty of spending his life in prison and without reason *** with gina haspel, and mike pompeo at the head of the cia, it was torture in addition to the billionaires, and their henchmen at the head of the nato zone, there is fantasy and pleasure in doing anything *** the third reich, erected by the big mafia of the 1930s, ford, rockfeller ..., there was already this gluttony to attack the basic person
kkkoursk koursk
9 September, 19:03 GMT
000000
one should not seek logic in the internments at guantanamo *** it is better not to be in the passage of the NATO services, under penalty of spending his life in prison and without reason *** with gina haspel, and mike pompeo at the head of the cia, it was torture in addition *** the billionaires, and their henchmen at the head of the nato zone, there is fantasy and pleasure in doing anything *** the third reich, erected by the big mafia of the 1930s, ford, rockfeller ..., there was already this gluttony to attack the basic person
kkkoursk koursk
9 September, 19:09 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
16:03 GMTHere We Go Again: Ship Briefly Blocks Suez Canal, Prompting Wave of Memes Online
15:56 GMTGeneral Robert Lee Would Have Won in Afghanistan, Trump Claims After Confederate Statue Removal
15:48 GMTTrump Endorses Republican Challenger to 'Disloyal' Liz Cheney
15:39 GMTAbortion Law: WH Reportedly Plans to Sue Texas for 'Illegally Interfering With Federal Interests'
15:25 GMTFrom 60s to 40s: Biden's Ratings Plummet in Battleground States Following Crisis-Riddled Summer
15:22 GMT20 Years After 9/11 Why Are 39 People Still Detained at Guantanamo and Will They Ever Face Trial?
14:57 GMT'She Didn’t Leave in Huff': Prince of Monaco Addresses Reports of Rift With Wife, Princess Charlene
14:34 GMTPentagon Chief Explains Why Al-Qaeda 'Has the Ability to Regenerate in Afghanistan'
14:33 GMTIranian Army Reportedly Fires Missiles at Hostile Groups in Northern Iraq
14:16 GMTPrince William's Question About Meghan Markle Made Harry Go 'Ballistic', Book Claims
14:15 GMTFrance Slams London for 'Financial Blackmail' Over UK's Stance on Migrants in English Channel
14:02 GMTHackers Reportedly Broke Into United Nations Earlier This Year and Stole Sensitive Data
14:01 GMTTop US Commanders to Testify in Senate on Afghanistan Withdrawal
13:58 GMTElon, Pause Your Space Missions: Viruses Could Exist Anywhere in the Universe, Claims Scientist
13:54 GMTUK's Priti Awful Hypocrisy
13:44 GMTTurkey Detains 13 Daesh Terror Suspects in Ankara, Reports Suggest
13:43 GMTMan Utd Have a Chance at Winning EPL With Cristiano Ronaldo, Says Former Club Icon Dimitar Berbatov
13:43 GMTBiden to Withdraw His ATF Head Nominee Due to Congressional Opposition, Reports Suggest
13:38 GMTUS Weekly Jobless Claims at 310,000 in New Pandemic Low
13:19 GMTQatar World Cup: Naked Football Match Organiser 'Euphoric' After Game Steals Spotlight Online