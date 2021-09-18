Registration was successful!
Neighbour Files Lawsuit Against Kim Kardashian Over Planned Underground Vault
Neighbour Files Lawsuit Against Kim Kardashian Over Planned Underground Vault
Kim Kardashian was reportedly planning to build an underground vault, subterranean parking, an attached subterranean wellness centre, and a detached guardhouse... 18.09.2021, Sputnik International
Kim Kardashian has reportedly locked horns with her neighbours who have filed a lawsuit against her to put her plans of constructing an "underground vault" on halt. The neighbours have alleged that this "may cause loss of a life" due to the proximity to gas lines. Calling it a "dangerous" plan, neighbour, Sarah Key, in the lawsuit obtained by the entertainment website People, said that the construction of the building upon the gas lines will put "Hidden Hills community members at risk of catastrophic bodily injury and irreparable real personal property damage".Key has also raised objections to her plan to "flatten two hills" and build upon "two high-pressure gas transmission lines", which her neighbour argues will tamper with the community’s natural and rustic county setting.The suit further adds that her development plans "can and will cause irreparable harm at a minimum to the destruction of two hills of Hidden Hills". The Hidden Hills mansion in the Los Angeles suburb was reportedly purchased by Kardashian and her estranged husband, American rapper Kanye West in 2014. Kardashian filed for divorce from West after seven years of marriage in February of this year. Under their divorce settlement, Kim was granted the $52 million Hidden Hills mansion in March. They have four children together – North, Chicago, Psalm, and Saint.
Neighbour Files Lawsuit Against Kim Kardashian Over Planned Underground Vault

08:44 GMT 18.09.2021
© AP Photo / Evan Agostini
Kim Kardashian arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.09.2021
© AP Photo / Evan Agostini
Sangeeta Yadav - Sputnik International
Sangeeta Yadav
Sangeeta Yadav
Kim Kardashian was reportedly planning to build an underground vault, subterranean parking, an attached subterranean wellness centre, and a detached guardhouse at her $60 million Hidden Hills property in the affluent Los Angeles suburb in the US.
Kim Kardashian has reportedly locked horns with her neighbours who have filed a lawsuit against her to put her plans of constructing an "underground vault" on halt. The neighbours have alleged that this "may cause loss of a life" due to the proximity to gas lines.
Calling it a "dangerous" plan, neighbour, Sarah Key, in the lawsuit obtained by the entertainment website People, said that the construction of the building upon the gas lines will put "Hidden Hills community members at risk of catastrophic bodily injury and irreparable real personal property damage".
Key has also raised objections to her plan to "flatten two hills" and build upon "two high-pressure gas transmission lines", which her neighbour argues will tamper with the community’s natural and rustic county setting.
Kim Kardashian West attends the 2019 FGI Night Of Stars Gala at Cipriani Wall Street on October 24, 2019 in New York City - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.09.2021
Kim Kardashian Trades Nude for All-Leather Look as She Puts on Fetish Mask in Kinky NYC Outing
12 September, 08:17 GMT
The suit further adds that her development plans "can and will cause irreparable harm at a minimum to the destruction of two hills of Hidden Hills".
The Hidden Hills mansion in the Los Angeles suburb was reportedly purchased by Kardashian and her estranged husband, American rapper Kanye West in 2014.
Kardashian filed for divorce from West after seven years of marriage in February of this year. Under their divorce settlement, Kim was granted the $52 million Hidden Hills mansion in March. They have four children together – North, Chicago, Psalm, and Saint.
