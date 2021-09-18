Registration was successful!
International

Indictment in the Durham Investigation; The Corrupt Case Against Donziger
Indictment in the Durham Investigation; The Corrupt Case Against Donziger
2021-09-18T07:28+0000
2021-09-18T07:28+0000
Indictment in the Durham Investigation; The Corrupt Case Against Donziger
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about the indictment of an attorney in the John Durham investigation for lying to the FBI, the horrendous treatment of Steven Donziger for trying to protect people and the environment, and the possibility of having transgender athletes in modern sports.
Guests:Daniel Lazare - Independent journalist and author | John Durham Investigation &amp; Justice for January 6thSteven Donziger - American attorney who took on Chevron for illegal practices | The Corrupt Case Against DonzigerMallory McLaren - Former military and unapologetic transhumanist | Transexual Athletes &amp; TranshumanismIn the first hour, Daniel Lazare joined the show to talk about the John Durham investigation and the recent indictment of Michael Sussman for lying to the FBI about the alleged connection between the Trump Organization and Russia.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Steven Donziger for a discussion on the terrible mishandling of his case and how one disgruntled company made Donziger’s life a living hell.In the third hour, Mallory McLaren joined the conversation to talk about transgender people and how they can enter athletic events without being segregated against. Mallory also goes into a definition of “Transhumanism” and what it means to her.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Indictment in the Durham Investigation; The Corrupt Case Against Donziger

07:28 GMT 18.09.2021
Indictment in the Durham Investigation; The Corrupt Case Against Donziger
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about the indictment of an attorney in the John Durham investigation for lying to the FBI, the horrendous treatment of Steven Donziger for trying to protect people and the environment, and the possibility of having transgender athletes in modern sports.
Guests:
Daniel Lazare - Independent journalist and author | John Durham Investigation & Justice for January 6th
Steven Donziger - American attorney who took on Chevron for illegal practices | The Corrupt Case Against Donziger
Mallory McLaren - Former military and unapologetic transhumanist | Transexual Athletes & Transhumanism
In the first hour, Daniel Lazare joined the show to talk about the John Durham investigation and the recent indictment of Michael Sussman for lying to the FBI about the alleged connection between the Trump Organization and Russia.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Steven Donziger for a discussion on the terrible mishandling of his case and how one disgruntled company made Donziger’s life a living hell.
In the third hour, Mallory McLaren joined the conversation to talk about transgender people and how they can enter athletic events without being segregated against. Mallory also goes into a definition of “Transhumanism” and what it means to her.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
