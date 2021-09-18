Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20210918/front-runner-in-japanese-ruling-party-leadership-race-thanks-prime-minister-for-support-1089182859.html
Front-Runner in Japanese Ruling Party Leadership Race Thanks Prime Minister for Support
Front-Runner in Japanese Ruling Party Leadership Race Thanks Prime Minister for Support
TOKYO (Sputnik) - The favourite in the forthcoming election for the head of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), former Minister for Foreign Affairs... 18.09.2021, Sputnik International
asia & pacific
japan
taro kono
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105932/88/1059328851_0:236:5000:3049_1920x0_80_0_0_88c784a3c4ecc2e66631fad0d4b598c4.jpg
The election campaign began on Friday and will last until election day on 29 September. In addition to Kono, the pool of candidates includes former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida, former Internal Affairs Minister Sanae Takaichi, and LDP Deputy Secretary-General Seiko Noda. For the first time, two women will run for the head of the party.Kono has already received support from ex-Defence Minister Shigeru Ishiba, who could have been his main rival for the posts of LDP leader and the prime minister. Kono has also secured the support of another popular politician, Minister of the Environment Shinjiro Koizumi, the son of former Japanese Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi.On Friday evening, Suga supported Kono's candidacy in front of the press, noting his success in vaccinating Japan's population in record time.The election will take place on 29 September. In-person voting will involve 383 party members who hold seats in parliament. Another 383 ballots from the LDP's regional branches will be unsealed on the same day. To win in the first round, a candidate must receive more than half of the 766 votes.The fact that four candidates are engaged in the race makes a second-round plausible. In this case, support from the party members represented in parliament becomes paramount, since in the second round the same 383 deputies will vote, but there will be only 47 representatives from the regional branches - one per each of Japan's prefectures.
Front-Runner in Japanese Ruling Party Leadership Race Thanks Prime Minister for Support

08:51 GMT 18.09.2021 (Updated: 09:15 GMT 18.09.2021)
TOKYO (Sputnik) - The favourite in the forthcoming election for the head of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), former Minister for Foreign Affairs and former Minister of Defence Taro Kono thanked Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga for his support on Saturday.

"Getting support [from the prime minister] is a plus. This is an election, so I am grateful that many people have supported me", Kono was quoted as saying by the Japanese news agency Kyodo.

The election campaign began on Friday and will last until election day on 29 September. In addition to Kono, the pool of candidates includes former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida, former Internal Affairs Minister Sanae Takaichi, and LDP Deputy Secretary-General Seiko Noda. For the first time, two women will run for the head of the party.
Kono has already received support from ex-Defence Minister Shigeru Ishiba, who could have been his main rival for the posts of LDP leader and the prime minister. Kono has also secured the support of another popular politician, Minister of the Environment Shinjiro Koizumi, the son of former Japanese Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi.
On Friday evening, Suga supported Kono's candidacy in front of the press, noting his success in vaccinating Japan's population in record time.
The election will take place on 29 September. In-person voting will involve 383 party members who hold seats in parliament. Another 383 ballots from the LDP's regional branches will be unsealed on the same day. To win in the first round, a candidate must receive more than half of the 766 votes.
The fact that four candidates are engaged in the race makes a second-round plausible. In this case, support from the party members represented in parliament becomes paramount, since in the second round the same 383 deputies will vote, but there will be only 47 representatives from the regional branches - one per each of Japan's prefectures.
