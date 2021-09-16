Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210916/japanese-parliament-may-convene-to-elect-new-prime-minister-on-4-october-1089115575.html
Japanese Parliament May Convene to Elect New Prime Minister on 4 October
Japanese Parliament May Convene to Elect New Prime Minister on 4 October
TOKYO (Sputnik) – The Japanese Parliament may convene for an extraordinary session to elect a new prime minister on 4 October, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary... 16.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-16T04:20+0000
2021-09-16T04:20+0000
asia
fumio kishida
news
world
japan
election
sanae takaichi
liberal democratic party (ldp) of japan
taro kono
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107052/14/1070521415_0:217:5001:3030_1920x0_80_0_0_32ca99ff77e3ae54117ab8b445fb42a3.jpg
On 3 September, incumbent Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced his decision not to run for the head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, meaning that he will leave the post of prime minister as well.Earlier, Taro Kono, Japan's former foreign and defence minister who presently serves as the administrative reform minister, said that he will bid for the leadership of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).The election of the head of the LDP is scheduled for 29 September. After that, the candidate must be voted on in the House of Representatives. Former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida and former Internal Affairs Minister Sanae Takaichi have also expressed their desire to run for office. According to opinion polls, Kono enjoys the highest public support among the candidates.
asia
japan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107052/14/1070521415_334:0:4665:3248_1920x0_80_0_0_6f9e56e05fd01c47b59e77d817b6f090.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
asia, fumio kishida, news, world, japan, election, sanae takaichi, liberal democratic party (ldp) of japan, taro kono

Japanese Parliament May Convene to Elect New Prime Minister on 4 October

04:20 GMT 16.09.2021
© AP Photo / Shizuo KambayashiJapan's Emperor Akihito, top, reads a statement to formally open a Diet session at the upper house of parliament in Tokyo, 2016
Japan's Emperor Akihito, top, reads a statement to formally open a Diet session at the upper house of parliament in Tokyo, 2016 - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.09.2021
© AP Photo / Shizuo Kambayashi
Subscribe
TOKYO (Sputnik) – The Japanese Parliament may convene for an extraordinary session to elect a new prime minister on 4 October, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said on 16 September.
On 3 September, incumbent Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced his decision not to run for the head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, meaning that he will leave the post of prime minister as well.

"On 29 September, the Liberal Democratic Party will elect its head. Prime Minister Suga said that he would not take part in the voting. Currently, the government is discussing a possibility to hold an extraordinary session of the parliament to elect a prime minister on 4 October", Kato said at a press conference.

Earlier, Taro Kono, Japan's former foreign and defence minister who presently serves as the administrative reform minister, said that he will bid for the leadership of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).
© AP Photo / Shizuo KambayashiIn this Aug. 3, 2017 file photo, Japan's Foreign Minister Taro Kono speaks during a press conference at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo
In this Aug. 3, 2017 file photo, Japan's Foreign Minister Taro Kono speaks during a press conference at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.09.2021
In this Aug. 3, 2017 file photo, Japan's Foreign Minister Taro Kono speaks during a press conference at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo
© AP Photo / Shizuo Kambayashi
The election of the head of the LDP is scheduled for 29 September. After that, the candidate must be voted on in the House of Representatives.
Former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida and former Internal Affairs Minister Sanae Takaichi have also expressed their desire to run for office. According to opinion polls, Kono enjoys the highest public support among the candidates.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
04:36 GMTSouth Korean President Asks China for Assistance in Returning N. Korea to Dialogue
04:30 GMTUAE Crown Prince to Visit UK, Reports Suggest
04:30 GMTBattle Royal: Adorable Shiba Inu and Golden Retriever Puppies Have Sweetest Play Fight
04:22 GMTLive Updates: India's Total COVID-19 Cases Rises to 33.35 Mln, Death Toll Stands at 443,928
04:20 GMTJapanese Parliament May Convene to Elect New Prime Minister on 4 October
04:08 GMTMorrison Touts Tomahawk Missile Procurement, Says Nuclear Subs Will Be 'in the Water' in 10 Years
03:41 GMTIt Wasn't Us: Twitter Rejects Claims That Nicki Minaj Was Blocked Amid Vaccine Tweet Backlash
03:40 GMTAustralia Withdraws From Agreement on Submarines With French Naval Group – Ministers
02:41 GMTUS Judge Denies Trump's Request to Delay Defamation Suit Filed by E. Jean Carroll
02:24 GMT'Risk Situation' in Germany Prompts Heavily Armed Police Forces to Surround Hagen Synagogue
01:50 GMTGerman Chancellor Merkel, French President Macron to Meet in Paris on Thursday
01:35 GMTStudent Activists Criticize Biden Over Afghanistan Withdrawal, COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate
01:31 GMTFauci Insists COVID Jab Doesn't Make Men Infertile — Are You Worried Now?
01:30 GMTUS Monthly Encounters on Southern Border Exceed 200,000 for Second Straight Month - CBP
01:29 GMTLiverpool FC’s Champions League Showdown With AC Milan Provides Thrills of a Cup Final
01:15 GMTUK Foreign Office Condemns North Korean Missile Tests as Violation of UNSC Resolutions
01:11 GMTChina Warns Against Exclusionary Blocs After AUKUS Launched
00:54 GMTRussia Needs Strong, Influential Parliament - Putin
00:52 GMTSyria's Idlib De-escalation Zone Shelled 27 Times in Past Day - Reconciliation Center
00:45 GMTSpaceX Launches Crew Dragon Spaceship With First-Ever Fully Civilian Crew on Board