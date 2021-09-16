Japanese Parliament May Convene to Elect New Prime Minister on 4 October
© AP Photo / Shizuo KambayashiJapan's Emperor Akihito, top, reads a statement to formally open a Diet session at the upper house of parliament in Tokyo, 2016
TOKYO (Sputnik) – The Japanese Parliament may convene for an extraordinary session to elect a new prime minister on 4 October, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said on 16 September.
On 3 September, incumbent Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced his decision not to run for the head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, meaning that he will leave the post of prime minister as well.
"On 29 September, the Liberal Democratic Party will elect its head. Prime Minister Suga said that he would not take part in the voting. Currently, the government is discussing a possibility to hold an extraordinary session of the parliament to elect a prime minister on 4 October", Kato said at a press conference.
Earlier, Taro Kono, Japan's former foreign and defence minister who presently serves as the administrative reform minister, said that he will bid for the leadership of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).
© AP Photo / Shizuo KambayashiIn this Aug. 3, 2017 file photo, Japan's Foreign Minister Taro Kono speaks during a press conference at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo
The election of the head of the LDP is scheduled for 29 September. After that, the candidate must be voted on in the House of Representatives.
Former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida and former Internal Affairs Minister Sanae Takaichi have also expressed their desire to run for office. According to opinion polls, Kono enjoys the highest public support among the candidates.