Two Killed, One Injured in 'Crossbow Attack' in the Netherlands
Two Killed, One Injured in 'Crossbow Attack' in the Netherlands
According to De Telegraph, citing a police spokesman, authorities are not presuming this to be a terrorist attack. The suspect's motives have yet to be...
Two people were fatally stabbed in the city of Almeo, in the Netherlands on 17 September, local police report. One victim is injured, and the suspect, also injured, has been arrested, according to officials.Multiple videos have since emerged on social media appearing to show an unidentified man standing on a balcony with a crossbow. It is unclear whether he was involved in the stabbing. The police reportedly opened fire. Authorities have urged people to stay away from the area over security concerns.A further police investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Two Killed, One Injured in 'Crossbow Attack' in the Netherlands

10:48 GMT 17.09.2021 (Updated: 11:33 GMT 17.09.2021)
© AP Photo / Christian CharisiusPolice guard outside the Netherland's team hotel ahead of the friendly soccer match between Germany and the Netherlands in Hannover, Germany, Tuesday Nov. 17, 2015. Following the attacks in Paris, security measures have been increased for the match.
Police guard outside the Netherland's team hotel ahead of the friendly soccer match between Germany and the Netherlands in Hannover, Germany, Tuesday Nov. 17, 2015. Following the attacks in Paris, security measures have been increased for the match. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.09.2021
© AP Photo / Christian Charisius
According to De Telegraph, citing a police spokesman, authorities are not presuming this to be a terrorist attack. The suspect's motives have yet to be ascertained. The situation is now under control, police said.
Two people were fatally stabbed in the city of Almeo, in the Netherlands on 17 September, local police report. One victim is injured, and the suspect, also injured, has been arrested, according to officials.
Multiple videos have since emerged on social media appearing to show an unidentified man standing on a balcony with a crossbow. It is unclear whether he was involved in the stabbing. The police reportedly opened fire.
Authorities have urged people to stay away from the area over security concerns.
A further police investigation into the incident is ongoing.
