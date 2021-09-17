Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210917/perfectly-within-duties-gen-milley-defends-secret-talks-with-china-on-possibility-of-us-attack-1089164805.html
'Perfectly Within Duties': Gen. Milley Defends Secret Talks With China on Possibility of US Attack
'Perfectly Within Duties': Gen. Milley Defends Secret Talks With China on Possibility of US Attack
US Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley has found himself in the middle of a firestorm sparked by claims in Bob Woodward’s new book "Peril" alleging that he had... 17.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-17T17:30+0000
2021-09-17T17:30+0000
joe biden
donald trump
us
china
mark milley
us military
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102499/70/1024997029_0:0:3500:1969_1920x0_80_0_0_22e51b8645661bf7d5694c745dbf3ca2.jpg
General Mark Milley told the Associated Press on Friday that his clandestine talks with China, described in excerpts from "Peril" by Bob Woodward, fall "perfectly within the duties and responsibilities" of his position.In his first public comments about the allegations made in the book, Milley expressed readiness to provide all necessary details on his encounters with his Chinese counterparts before Congress.According to some excerpts from "Peril" cited by the media, Milley contacted his Chinese counterpart, Gen. Li Zuocheng, twice, assuring him that then-President Donald Trump was "stable" and not going to launch an attack against China. Commenting on Milley's contacts with China, Trump said that the claims, if true, would amount to "treason".The general was said to have had a heated telephone conversation with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi two days after the 6 January Capitol riot. In the call, Pelosi pressed Milley over whether he had any leverage to prevent Trump from initiating military conflicts, and he, in his turn, assured her "that will not happen".In light of the allegations made by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa in their book, Milley along with Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin are set to testify before the Senate Armed Services Committee on 28 September.On Wednesday, the White House stated that US President Joe Biden has "great confidence" in Milley - a sentiment that Trump, his outspoken critic, could hardly agree with.
https://sputniknews.com/20210917/pelosi-asked-after-capitol-riot-if-wh-staff-did-anything-but-kiss-trumps-fat-butt-book-claims-1089156602.html
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Daria Bedenko
Daria Bedenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102499/70/1024997029_36:0:3148:2334_1920x0_80_0_0_d2b08f3610b2418ad95795574fdabb12.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, donald trump, us, china, mark milley, us military

'Perfectly Within Duties': Gen. Milley Defends Secret Talks With China on Possibility of US Attack

17:30 GMT 17.09.2021
© REUTERS / Jonathan ErnstU.S. Army General Mark Milley smiles as he begins his testimony at a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on his nomination to become the Army's chief of staff, on Capitol Hill in Washington July 21, 2015
U.S. Army General Mark Milley smiles as he begins his testimony at a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on his nomination to become the Army's chief of staff, on Capitol Hill in Washington July 21, 2015 - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.09.2021
© REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst
Subscribe
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
US Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley has found himself in the middle of a firestorm sparked by claims in Bob Woodward’s new book "Peril" alleging that he had twice reached out to his Chinese counterpart to assure him that former President Donald Trump would not initiate a military conflict against Beijing.
General Mark Milley told the Associated Press on Friday that his clandestine talks with China, described in excerpts from "Peril" by Bob Woodward, fall "perfectly within the duties and responsibilities" of his position.
In his first public comments about the allegations made in the book, Milley expressed readiness to provide all necessary details on his encounters with his Chinese counterparts before Congress.

"I think it’s best that I reserve my comments on the record until I do that in front of the lawmakers who have the lawful responsibility to oversee the US military", the general told the AP. "I’ll go into any level of detail Congress wants to go into in a couple of weeks".

According to some excerpts from "Peril" cited by the media, Milley contacted his Chinese counterpart, Gen. Li Zuocheng, twice, assuring him that then-President Donald Trump was "stable" and not going to launch an attack against China.
Commenting on Milley's contacts with China, Trump said that the claims, if true, would amount to "treason".
The general was said to have had a heated telephone conversation with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi two days after the 6 January Capitol riot. In the call, Pelosi pressed Milley over whether he had any leverage to prevent Trump from initiating military conflicts, and he, in his turn, assured her "that will not happen".
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif. speaks at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.09.2021
Pelosi Asked After Capitol Riot If WH Staff Did Anything But 'Kiss' Trump's 'Fat Butt', Book Claims
12:01 GMT
In light of the allegations made by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa in their book, Milley along with Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin are set to testify before the Senate Armed Services Committee on 28 September.
On Wednesday, the White House stated that US President Joe Biden has "great confidence" in Milley - a sentiment that Trump, his outspoken critic, could hardly agree with.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
18:02 GMTOver 40 Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Israeli Military in West Bank, Red Crescent Says
17:40 GMTPayPal Allows UK Clients to Buy, Hold, Sell Cryptocurrencies
17:30 GMT'Perfectly Within Duties': Gen. Milley Defends Secret Talks With China on Possibility of US Attack
17:21 GMTCapitol Police Chief Warns of Threats Ahead of Rally in Support of Protesters Charged in 6 Jan. Riot
17:06 GMTBoris's Johnson: PM Cracks Joke About his Fertility at Post-Reshuffle Cabinet Meeting
16:23 GMTTikTok Bans Hashtag Linked to Cyberbullying of French Students Born in 2010, Reports Say
16:21 GMTUS Defence Secretary Approves Request to Deploy 100 Troops at Capitol Protest
16:04 GMTCanada Caught Off Guard By New AUKUS Security Pact, Report Says
16:01 GMTRepublican FEC Member Doesn't Rule Out Bias in Twitter Banning Hunter Biden Laptop Story
16:00 GMTTel Aviv ‘Significantly’ Expanding Red Sea Presence Amid Alleged Iran Threat: Ex-Israeli Navy Chief
15:56 GMTFinal 9/11 Hearing Abruptly Cancelled at Gitmo Due to COVID-19-Related Illness - Reports
15:47 GMTDemocratic Lawyer Charged in Probe of Trump-Russian Investigation Pleads Not Guilty
15:13 GMTBlinken: US Ready to Delay New Sanctions if Ethiopia and Eritrea Act to Resolve Conflict
14:55 GMTLondon Gang Who Killed NHS Worker From 'Wrong Postcode' Jailed After Murder Sketches Found
14:53 GMTRussia Launching Trials of Simultaneous Vaccination Against Flu, COVID-19
14:30 GMTVideo: Police Act Against Climate Protesters Blocking M25 Motorway
14:15 GMTRonaldo Will Cause as Many Problems as He Solves for Solskjaer, Ex-Liverpool Player Carragher Says
14:03 GMTXi Urges SCO to 'Resist' External Meddling After US, Australia Vow to Bolster Ties With Taiwan
14:02 GMTUN Security Council Holds Meeting on Afghanistan
13:39 GMTHitting US Debt Ceiling Could Trigger Recession, White House Says