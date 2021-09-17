https://sputniknews.com/20210917/pelosi-asked-after-capitol-riot-if-wh-staff-did-anything-but-kiss-trumps-fat-butt-book-claims-1089156602.html

Pelosi Asked After Capitol Riot If WH Staff Did Anything But 'Kiss' Trump's 'Fat Butt', Book Claims

Pelosi Asked After Capitol Riot If WH Staff Did Anything But 'Kiss' Trump's 'Fat Butt', Book Claims

The new book by Bob Woodward "Peril" has not yet been officially released, but the excerpts from it are already making waves. The book, in particular, claimed... 17.09.2021, Sputnik International

2021-09-17T12:01+0000

2021-09-17T12:01+0000

2021-09-17T12:01+0000

us

bob woodward

donald trump

nancy pelosi

mark milley

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/03/1081965571_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_b8048eebe675ebc22972711e3b9f3ce2.jpg

Days after the US Capitol was stormed by rioters seeking to prevent the certification of the 2020 election results, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi purportedly raised a straightforward question, wondering in her own manner whether anyone in the Trump White House would stand up against the former president.Pelosi went on with her bitter tirade, claiming that Trump "traumatised the staff", "assaulted the Capitol and the rest of that", and "he's not going to get away with it". Then, she allegedly pressured Milley into answering whether he could "prevail in the snake pit of the Oval Office and the crazy family as well".Woodward and Costa also said, citing a transcript of the call on 8 January, that Pelosi questioned Milley about how he could curb Trump's power, specifically wondering what buffers the general could impose so that the then-president would be prevented from "initiating military hostilities or from accessing the launch codes and ordering a nuclear strike".Milley, in turn, assured House Speaker Pelosi that all the nuclear codes were secure, and there were legal procedures imposed in order to trigger not just a nuclear strike, but any use of military force.This is not the first time the chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff is mentioned in "Peril". According to earlier snippets from the book, General Milley contacted his Chinese counterpart, Gen. Li Zuocheng, twice, in order to assure him of the US government's stability and promise to warn them in case Trump decides to launch an attack against China.The former president himself cast doubt on the claims made in the book, but noted nevertheless, that Milley's actions, if true, would amount to "treason".Similar to his relationship with Nancy Pelosi, Donald Trump did not enjoy a warm friendship with Milley, who he dubbed a "woke general". Milley, according to some reports, voiced concerns during Trump's presidency that the 45th president might launch a military coup in order to stay in power - something that the former president himself denied.

https://sputniknews.com/20210716/his-reichstag-moment-mark-milley-reportedly-feared-trump-might-attack-iran-to-stay-in-power-1083398889.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Daria Bedenko

Daria Bedenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Daria Bedenko

us, bob woodward, donald trump, nancy pelosi, mark milley