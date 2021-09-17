https://sputniknews.com/20210917/oxbridge-fails-to-top-times-list-of-best-uk-universities-for-first-time-1089154650.html
Oxbridge Fails to Top Times' List of Best UK Universities for First Time
Oxbridge Fails to Top Times' List of Best UK Universities for First Time
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Oxford and Cambridge have for the first time ever failed to top the UK university ranking after St. Andrews was named the best university in... 17.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-17T10:40+0000
2021-09-17T10:40+0000
2021-09-17T10:40+0000
scotland
the times
university of cambridge
news
world
university of st. andrews
education
oxford university
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/11/1089154768_0:75:800:525_1920x0_80_0_0_35c620ced42801a99e6b6b501a68ae07.jpg
In a tight race to the top, the Scottish university managed to overtake its closest competitors, Oxford and Cambridge (Oxbridge for short), mostly due to its high scores for student satisfaction, The Times said.St. Andrews has consistently placed in the top seven for the past few years, and finally managed to take the lead due to its stellar response to the pandemic, according to the newspaper. In the two measurements derived from the National Student Survey (NSS) — teaching quality and student experience — the Scottish university managed to secure a huge lead over both Oxford and Cambridge.It has also shown great results in a variety of other GUG measurements, ranking top ten by degree completion rates, the proportion of high-class degrees awarded, staffing levels, and the average expenditure on services and facilities per student, The Times said.This upset marked the first time that any other university than Oxford ot Cambridge took the top spot in any UK university ranking, The Times noted. Cambridge dominated the previous eight editions of The Times' Good University Guide as well, before falling to third place in the 2021 ratings.St. Andrews was founded in 1413 and is the oldest university in Scotland.
https://sputniknews.com/20210225/english-teachers-to-decide-exam-results-as-algorithms-scrapped-amid-concerns-over-grade-inflation-1082179463.html
scotland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/11/1089154768_0:0:800:600_1920x0_80_0_0_c9ab250754b6856b9b9fe43bda596745.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
scotland, the times, university of cambridge, news, world, university of st. andrews, education, oxford university, uk
Oxbridge Fails to Top Times' List of Best UK Universities for First Time
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Oxford and Cambridge have for the first time ever failed to top the UK university ranking after St. Andrews was named the best university in the Good University Guide (GUG), compiled annually by The Times, whose latest edition was published on 17 September.
In a tight race to the top, the Scottish university managed to overtake its closest competitors, Oxford and Cambridge (Oxbridge for short), mostly due to its high scores for student satisfaction, The Times said.
St. Andrews has consistently placed in the top seven for the past few years, and finally managed to take the lead due to its stellar response to the pandemic, according to the newspaper. In the two measurements derived from the National Student Survey (NSS) — teaching quality and student experience — the Scottish university managed to secure a huge lead over both Oxford and Cambridge.
It has also shown great results in a variety of other GUG measurements, ranking top ten by degree completion rates, the proportion of high-class degrees awarded, staffing levels, and the average expenditure on services and facilities per student, The Times said.
This upset marked the first time that any other university than Oxford ot Cambridge took the top spot in any UK university ranking, The Times noted. Cambridge dominated the previous eight editions of The Times' Good University Guide as well, before falling to third place in the 2021 ratings.
"I hope the fact that the staff and students of a small Scottish institution have been able to break through the hitherto impenetrable Oxbridge ceiling will inspire others, and show that the status quo is only that if you allow it to be", Sally Mapstone, the principal of St. Andrews, was quoted as saying by The Times.
St. Andrews was founded in 1413 and is the oldest university in Scotland.