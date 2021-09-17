Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
Ex-Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika Reportedly Dies Aged 84

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210917/milley-assured-pelosi-that-us-military-not-trump-controlled-the-nukes-vice-chairman-says-1089171998.html
Milley Assured Pelosi That US Military, Not Trump, Controlled the Nukes, Vice Chairman Says
Milley Assured Pelosi That US Military, Not Trump, Controlled the Nukes, Vice Chairman Says
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley assured US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in January that outgoing President Donald... 17.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-17T21:08+0000
2021-09-17T21:15+0000
donald trump
china
nancy pelosi
nuclear strike
mark milley
us military
nuclear weapons
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/03/1081345170_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_4f9b6bf32895fdb35c7535abd62478b4.jpg
"'The Speaker of the House just called and she was very concerned about the president: She wants to make sure we have control of the nuclear weapons," Hyten told a podcast at the Atlantic Council. Hyten was being questioned on a media report on Friday from Bob Woodward and Robert Costa new book "Peril" that revealed Milley had phoned his Chinese counterpart Gen. Li Zuocheng on January 6 to assure him that the United States was not planning to declare war or to attack China.Hyten said the January 8 conversation between Milley and Li had been agreed on January 1 and was part of "routine" communications between the top US and Chinese military leaders. He described it as "just normal business" for the chairman of the joint chiefs.
https://sputniknews.com/20210917/perfectly-within-duties-gen-milley-defends-secret-talks-with-china-on-possibility-of-us-attack-1089164805.html
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/03/1081345170_130:0:2861:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_17899724cf6a8659b9c224106f6d113c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
donald trump, china, nancy pelosi, nuclear strike, mark milley, us military, nuclear weapons

Milley Assured Pelosi That US Military, Not Trump, Controlled the Nukes, Vice Chairman Says

21:08 GMT 17.09.2021 (Updated: 21:15 GMT 17.09.2021)
© AP Photo / J. Scott ApplewhiteChairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Mark Milley speaks during a ceremony at the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial to honor the 184 people killed in the 2001 terrorist attack on the Pentagon, in Washington, Friday Sept. 11, 2020
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Mark Milley speaks during a ceremony at the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial to honor the 184 people killed in the 2001 terrorist attack on the Pentagon, in Washington, Friday Sept. 11, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.09.2021
© AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley assured US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in January that outgoing President Donald Trump could not launch a nuclear attack on China as the chiefs retained full control of US strategic weapons, Milley's deputy, Vice Chairman Gen. John Hyten said on Friday.
"'The Speaker of the House just called and she was very concerned about the president: She wants to make sure we have control of the nuclear weapons," Hyten told a podcast at the Atlantic Council.

"I told her we always have control of the nuclear weapons," Hyten said.

U.S. Army General Mark Milley smiles as he begins his testimony at a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on his nomination to become the Army's chief of staff, on Capitol Hill in Washington July 21, 2015 - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.09.2021
'Perfectly Within Duties': Gen. Milley Defends Secret Talks With China on Possibility of US Attack
17:30 GMT
Hyten was being questioned on a media report on Friday from Bob Woodward and Robert Costa new book "Peril" that revealed Milley had phoned his Chinese counterpart Gen. Li Zuocheng on January 6 to assure him that the United States was not planning to declare war or to attack China.
"For the people listening, you should be absolutely 100% confident that we always have control of the nuclear weapons and there's always a very disciplined process in place by the Joint Staff," Hyten added.
Hyten said the January 8 conversation between Milley and Li had been agreed on January 1 and was part of "routine" communications between the top US and Chinese military leaders.
He described it as "just normal business" for the chairman of the joint chiefs.
301000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
22:39 GMTEx-Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika Reportedly Dies Aged 84
21:51 GMTAct of Sabotage Results in Power Outage in Damascus, Energy Minister Says
21:35 GMTOld Friends Are Not the Best?
21:08 GMTMilley Assured Pelosi That US Military, Not Trump, Controlled the Nukes, Vice Chairman Says
21:05 GMTFed. Chief Powell Orders Sweeping Ethics Review Amid Trading Scandal at Federal Reserve
20:38 GMTBiden to Convene COVID-19 Summit on Margins of UN General Assembly
20:30 GMTFootball Legend Pele 'Rushed Back' Into Intensive Care Days After Colon Cancer Surgery
20:21 GMTRussia Possesses ‘Unbelievable Military Power’ After Transforming Forces, US General Says
20:20 GMT‘Irony of Historical Proportions’: Iran Ex-FM Zarif Muses on US Deal to Sell Australia Nuclear Subs
19:47 GMTPrince Andrew Has a Week to Challenge Court Ruling to Serve Papers Amid Procedure Disagreements
19:43 GMTFDA Panel Votes Against Offering Pfizer Booster Shots for COVID-19 to Most Americans
19:37 GMTFrance Recalls Ambassadors From US, Australia for Consultations over AUKUS Alliance
19:34 GMTUS Prosecutors Reportedly Plan to Charge Ex-Boeing Employee for Concealing Truth About 737 MAX
19:28 GMTAlt-Right Proud Boys Warn Members to Avoid 'Trap' of Washington DC Rally
19:18 GMTTrump Sends Letter to Top Georgia Officials Demanding to End 'Illegitimate' Biden's Presidency
19:18 GMTTaliban Reportedly Ditches Women's Ministry in Favour of 'Ministry of Virtue and Vice'
19:09 GMTUS Gen. McKenzie Admits Kabul Airstrike 'Was a Mistake', Killed Only Afghan Civilians
19:07 GMTPresident Trump’s Dismissal of Bill Barr’s Warnings Cost Him Presidency, Book Claims
19:03 GMTDeSantis Slams Biden for ‘Dramatically’ Seizing Florida’s COVID-19 Treatment
19:00 GMTWH Reportedly Plans to Launch 'Deportation Flights' to Haiti as Texas Migrant Crisis Worsens