Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
'We Said Yes to Science': Gavin Newsom Gives Remarks After Holding Off California Recall Vote

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210915/trump-says-reports-of-milley-contacting-chinese-general-would-amount-to-treason-if-true--1089082492.html
Trump Says Reports of Milley Contacting Chinese General Would Amount to 'Treason' if True
Trump Says Reports of Milley Contacting Chinese General Would Amount to 'Treason' if True
New excerpts from "Peril", an upcoming book by Washington Post journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, alleged that US Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of... 15.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-15T04:14+0000
2021-09-15T05:01+0000
donald trump
us
china
treason
mark milley
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/09/1088928324_0:0:3136:1765_1920x0_80_0_0_2ba03e7af02f8c91f928bdee068b7441.jpg
The 45th president of the US took time on Tuesday to address recent reports that Milley, the seniormost officer of the US Armed Forces, conferred with China on two separate occasions regarding the possibility of a US attack. "I've had so many calls today saying that's treason", he added. The calls reportedly took place on 30 October 2020 - prior to the 2020 presidential election - and on 8 January, just two days after Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol building to contest the Electoral College results of the election. The former US president went on to argue that Milley is simply trying to distract from the botched US-led pullout and evacuation of both troops and civilians from Afghanistan. He also clarified that such an act was not even up for consideration by his administration, despite his tough stance toward China. "The people that fabricated the story are sick and demented, and the people who print it are just as bad. In fact, I’m the only president in decades who didn't get the US into a war—a well known fact that is seldom reported".
He’s insane and should for the best of moronistan (aka usa) be gagged and locked away!
0
He’s insane and should for the best of moronistan (aka usa) be gagged and locked away!
0
2
us
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Evan Craighead
Evan Craighead
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/09/1088928324_226:0:2957:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2eb0c29b7398642bb8ee0c3baff118ca.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
donald trump, us, china, treason, mark milley

Trump Says Reports of Milley Contacting Chinese General Would Amount to 'Treason' if True

04:14 GMT 15.09.2021 (Updated: 05:01 GMT 15.09.2021)
© REUTERS / CARLOS BARRIAFILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Trump pictured at the White House in 2020
FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Trump pictured at the White House in 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.09.2021
© REUTERS / CARLOS BARRIA
Subscribe
Evan Craighead
All materialsWrite to the author
New excerpts from "Peril", an upcoming book by Washington Post journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, alleged that US Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, reassured his Chinese counterpart on two occasions that the US government was stable and then-US President Donald Trump would not wage an attack on China.
The 45th president of the US took time on Tuesday to address recent reports that Milley, the seniormost officer of the US Armed Forces, conferred with China on two separate occasions regarding the possibility of a US attack.

"So, first of all, if it is actually true, which is hard to believe, that he would have called China and done these things and was willing to advise them of an attack or in advance of an attack -- that's treason", Trump asserted to "Spicer & Co." host Sean Spicer during a Tuesday Newsmax broadcast.

"I've had so many calls today saying that's treason", he added.
The calls reportedly took place on 30 October 2020 - prior to the 2020 presidential election - and on 8 January, just two days after Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol building to contest the Electoral College results of the election.
The former US president went on to argue that Milley is simply trying to distract from the botched US-led pullout and evacuation of both troops and civilians from Afghanistan.
He also clarified that such an act was not even up for consideration by his administration, despite his tough stance toward China.

"For the record, I never even thought of attacking China—and China knows that", Trump asserted.

"The people that fabricated the story are sick and demented, and the people who print it are just as bad. In fact, I’m the only president in decades who didn't get the US into a war—a well known fact that is seldom reported".
000000
Discuss
Popular comments
He’s insane and should for the best of moronistan (aka usa) be gagged and locked away!
mmandrake
15 September, 07:32 GMT
000000
He’s insane and should for the best of moronistan (aka usa) be gagged and locked away!
mmandrake
15 September, 07:32 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
04:30 GMTOh, Don't Do That! Golden Retriever Prevents Cat From Engaging in Fight
04:14 GMTTrump Says Reports of Milley Contacting Chinese General Would Amount to 'Treason' if True
04:04 GMT'We Said Yes to Science': Gavin Newsom Gives Remarks After Holding Off California Recall Vote
03:48 GMTNorth Korea Reportedly Launches Two Ballistic Missiles Towards Sea of Japan
02:58 GMTB-2 Spirit Stealth Bomber Damaged in Emergency Landing at US Air Force Base in Missouri
01:38 GMTLive Updates: US Media Projects Gavin Newsom Will Stave Off Recall Effort
01:12 GMTSnakes Survival Success Story: How the Asteroid That Killed Dinosaurs Gave Way to Serpents
01:01 GMTForeign Aid Remains Crucial for Future of Afghanistan
00:42 GMTThe Forever Recall
00:39 GMTHawley Pans Biden a 'Disgrace' Over Afghan Withdrawal, Vows Hold on Defense & State Dept. Nominees
00:18 GMT'Comedy Genius': Influential Comedian, 'Saturday Night Live' Alum Norm Macdonald Dead at 61
YesterdayThree Former US Intelligence Officers Admit to Spying for Emirati Cyber Group Darkmatter
YesterdayUS Envoy For Yemen to Visit Saudi Arabia, Oman - State Dept.
YesterdayUS Sentences Iranian Man to 63 Months for Exporting Military Items - Justice Dept.
YesterdayArizona Sues Biden Administration Over Federal Vaccine Mandate - Attorney General
YesterdayHypocrisy of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s ‘Tax the Rich’ Met Gala Dress Exposed
YesterdayCivilians Plan to Advance Space Tourism Industry in 3-Day Orbit Adventure - SpaceX
YesterdayCourt-Packing or Term Limits? Why Any SCOTUS Reform Is Highly Unlikely
YesterdayRecall: California's Governor Faces the Music
YesterdayHundreds of Thousands Without Power as Tropical Storm Nicholas Brings Deadly Floods to US South