Chinese Astronauts Return to Earth After 90-Day Space Mission
The Chinese state broadcaster CCTV has shown footage of the spacecraft landing in the Gobi Desert where it was met by helicopters and off-road vehicles. 17.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-17T06:50+0000
2021-09-17T06:50+0000
asia
news
world
tech
china
space
Three Chinese astronauts - Nie Haisheng, Liu Boming, and Tang Hongbo - returned to Earth on 17 September after a 90-day visit to the unfinished Tiangong orbital station in the country's first crewed mission since 2016.The crew landed safely in the autonomous region of Inner Mongolia in the north of China in the Gobi Desert, according to Chinese state media. On 4 July, the Chinese astronauts performed their first spacewalk in 13 years.The Shenzhou-12 manned spacecraft, which carried the astronauts, successfully docked with the Tianhe core module of the Tiangong station in June.Tiangong is China's future orbital station, but it is still be constructed. Tianhe is the control hub for the Tiangong. It was delivered to the station by a Long March 5B carrier rocket at the end of April. Beijing expects to finish assembling its first space station in lower Earth orbit by 2022. The country has planned several missions, both cargo ship and crewed ones, across 2021 and 2022 to complete the complex.
asia
china
asia, news, world, tech, china, space

06:50 GMT 17.09.2021
Chinese astronaut Tang Hongbo of the Shenzhou-12 mission works inside the core module Tianhe of the Chinese space station as his colleagues conduct extravehicular activities outside the space station, in this image released by China Manned Space Engineering Office August 20, 2021
Chinese astronaut Tang Hongbo of the Shenzhou-12 mission works inside the core module Tianhe of the Chinese space station as his colleagues conduct extravehicular activities outside the space station, in this image released by China Manned Space Engineering Office August 20, 2021
© REUTERS / TINGSHU WANG
Nikita Folomov
The Chinese state broadcaster CCTV has shown footage of the spacecraft landing in the Gobi Desert where it was met by helicopters and off-road vehicles.
Three Chinese astronauts - Nie Haisheng, Liu Boming, and Tang Hongbo - returned to Earth on 17 September after a 90-day visit to the unfinished Tiangong orbital station in the country's first crewed mission since 2016.

The crew landed safely in the autonomous region of Inner Mongolia in the north of China in the Gobi Desert, according to Chinese state media.
On 4 July, the Chinese astronauts performed their first spacewalk in 13 years.
The Shenzhou-12 manned spacecraft, which carried the astronauts, successfully docked with the Tianhe core module of the Tiangong station in June.
Tiangong is China's future orbital station, but it is still be constructed. Tianhe is the control hub for the Tiangong. It was delivered to the station by a Long March 5B carrier rocket at the end of April.
The Shenzhou-12 spacecraft sits covered on a launch pad near Chinese characters reading Launch at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center near Jiuquan, China on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.08.2021
Chinese Astronauts Edge Into Space From Tiangong Space Station For 2nd Time, State Media Says
20 August, 09:23 GMT
Beijing expects to finish assembling its first space station in lower Earth orbit by 2022. The country has planned several missions, both cargo ship and crewed ones, across 2021 and 2022 to complete the complex.
