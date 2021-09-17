Chinese Astronauts Return to Earth After 90-Day Space Mission
© REUTERS / TINGSHU WANGChinese astronaut Tang Hongbo of the Shenzhou-12 mission works inside the core module Tianhe of the Chinese space station as his colleagues conduct extravehicular activities outside the space station, in this image released by China Manned Space Engineering Office August 20, 2021
The Chinese state broadcaster CCTV has shown footage of the spacecraft landing in the Gobi Desert where it was met by helicopters and off-road vehicles.
Three Chinese astronauts - Nie Haisheng, Liu Boming, and Tang Hongbo - returned to Earth on 17 September after a 90-day visit to the unfinished Tiangong orbital station in the country's first crewed mission since 2016.
The crew landed safely in the autonomous region of Inner Mongolia in the north of China in the Gobi Desert, according to Chinese state media.
History was made again! The #Shenzhou-12 manned spaceflight mission was a complete success👏!— iChongqing (@iChongqing_CIMC) September 17, 2021
The three #taikonauts from the #Shenzhou-12 manned spaceflight mission have landed on earth safe and sound after the three-month space mission. #SpaceChina pic.twitter.com/hkh1C5wvlo
On 4 July, the Chinese astronauts performed their first spacewalk in 13 years.
The Shenzhou-12 manned spacecraft, which carried the astronauts, successfully docked with the Tianhe core module of the Tiangong station in June.
Tiangong is China's future orbital station, but it is still be constructed. Tianhe is the control hub for the Tiangong. It was delivered to the station by a Long March 5B carrier rocket at the end of April.
Beijing expects to finish assembling its first space station in lower Earth orbit by 2022. The country has planned several missions, both cargo ship and crewed ones, across 2021 and 2022 to complete the complex.