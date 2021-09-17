https://sputniknews.com/20210917/blinken-vows-to-keep-normalization-marching-forward-on-one-year-anniversary-of-abraham-accords-1089173127.html

Blinken Vows to ‘Keep Normalization Marching Forward’ on One-Year Anniversary of Abraham Accords

US Secretary of State Atony Blinken joined a Zoom conference on Friday to mark the anniversary of the normalization of Israel’s relations with UAE and Bahrain, mediated by Washington last year.Blinken noted at the virtual meeting, attended by Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, Morocco’s Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita, former UAE Foreign Minister Anwar Gargash and Bahrain’s US envoy, Abdullah Al Khalifa, that the current US administration would “continue to build on the successful efforts of the last administration to keep normalization marching forward.”Apart from improving Israeli ties with Abu-Dhabi and Manama, Washington is determined to attract Arab countries to join the agreement, according to Blinken.Referring to the issue of Palestine, the secretary said that world countries “must build on these relationships and growing normalization to make tangible improvements in the lives of Palestinians” and make “progress toward the long-standing goal of advancing a negotiated peace between Israelis and Palestinians.”On the 15th of September 2020 Israel signed an agreement to normalize relations with the UAE and Bahrain. The historic acts, titled the Abraham Accords, stipulates that Israel postpone its decision to annex territories in the West Bank, with the sides agreeing to cooperate for peace and stability in the region.Prior to signing the Abraham Accords, Egypt and Jordan were the only Arab states to have formal relations with Israel. The Kingdom of Morocco and Sudan later followed the suit.The agreements were said to be also a joint effort to oppose what was described by some as an “Iranian threat.” Israeli media previously reported that Tel Aviv mulls a four-nation defense alliance that would include Israel, the UAE, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, to respond to Iran's rapidly growing influence in the Middle East.

