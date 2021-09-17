Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210917/blinken-vows-to-keep-normalization-marching-forward-on-one-year-anniversary-of-abraham-accords-1089173127.html
Blinken Vows to ‘Keep Normalization Marching Forward’ on One-Year Anniversary of Abraham Accords
Blinken Vows to ‘Keep Normalization Marching Forward’ on One-Year Anniversary of Abraham Accords
Blinken Promises ‘to Keep Normalization Marching Forward’ on The Anniversary of Abraham Accords
2021-09-17T23:00+0000
2021-09-17T23:09+0000
bahrain
middle east
anniversary
antony blinken
uae
israel
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0f/1089087293_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_3428c421f234cf7a9ed858f1a29d511b.jpg
US Secretary of State Atony Blinken joined a Zoom conference on Friday to mark the anniversary of the normalization of Israel’s relations with UAE and Bahrain, mediated by Washington last year.Blinken noted at the virtual meeting, attended by Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, Morocco’s Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita, former UAE Foreign Minister Anwar Gargash and Bahrain’s US envoy, Abdullah Al Khalifa, that the current US administration would “continue to build on the successful efforts of the last administration to keep normalization marching forward.”Apart from improving Israeli ties with Abu-Dhabi and Manama, Washington is determined to attract Arab countries to join the agreement, according to Blinken.Referring to the issue of Palestine, the secretary said that world countries “must build on these relationships and growing normalization to make tangible improvements in the lives of Palestinians” and make “progress toward the long-standing goal of advancing a negotiated peace between Israelis and Palestinians.”On the 15th of September 2020 Israel signed an agreement to normalize relations with the UAE and Bahrain. The historic acts, titled the Abraham Accords, stipulates that Israel postpone its decision to annex territories in the West Bank, with the sides agreeing to cooperate for peace and stability in the region.Prior to signing the Abraham Accords, Egypt and Jordan were the only Arab states to have formal relations with Israel. The Kingdom of Morocco and Sudan later followed the suit.The agreements were said to be also a joint effort to oppose what was described by some as an “Iranian threat.” Israeli media previously reported that Tel Aviv mulls a four-nation defense alliance that would include Israel, the UAE, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, to respond to Iran's rapidly growing influence in the Middle East.
bahrain
uae
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Alexandra Kashirina
Alexandra Kashirina
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0f/1089087293_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3eda8e796cb7e4b9156fce75f188cfc3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
bahrain, middle east, anniversary, antony blinken, uae, israel

Blinken Vows to ‘Keep Normalization Marching Forward’ on One-Year Anniversary of Abraham Accords

23:00 GMT 17.09.2021 (Updated: 23:09 GMT 17.09.2021)
© REUTERS / POOLU.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken testifies during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing to examine the United States' withdrawal from Afghanistan on Capitol Hill, in Washington, U.S., September 14, 2021.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken testifies during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing to examine the United States' withdrawal from Afghanistan on Capitol Hill, in Washington, U.S., September 14, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.09.2021
© REUTERS / POOL
Subscribe
Alexandra Kashirina
All materialsWrite to the author
The agreements, signed last year with the mediation of the American side, were intended to cool relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, along with Bahrain. The Abraham accords were presented as a significant foreign-policy accomplishment by the Trump administration.
US Secretary of State Atony Blinken joined a Zoom conference on Friday to mark the anniversary of the normalization of Israel’s relations with UAE and Bahrain, mediated by Washington last year.
“Today, a year after the Accords, normalization agreements were signed, the benefits continue to grow. We are seeing deepening diplomatic relationships,” he claimed.
Blinken noted at the virtual meeting, attended by Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, Morocco’s Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita, former UAE Foreign Minister Anwar Gargash and Bahrain’s US envoy, Abdullah Al Khalifa, that the current US administration would “continue to build on the successful efforts of the last administration to keep normalization marching forward.”
Apart from improving Israeli ties with Abu-Dhabi and Manama, Washington is determined to attract Arab countries to join the agreement, according to Blinken.
“We want to widen the circle of peaceful diplomacy, because it’s in the interest of countries across the region and around the world for Israel to be treated like any other country,” he said.
Referring to the issue of Palestine, the secretary said that world countries “must build on these relationships and growing normalization to make tangible improvements in the lives of Palestinians” and make “progress toward the long-standing goal of advancing a negotiated peace between Israelis and Palestinians.”

“Palestinians and Israelis deserve equal measures of freedom, security and opportunity and dignity,” he pointed out.

On the 15th of September 2020 Israel signed an agreement to normalize relations with the UAE and Bahrain. The historic acts, titled the Abraham Accords, stipulates that Israel postpone its decision to annex territories in the West Bank, with the sides agreeing to cooperate for peace and stability in the region.
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonPresident Donald Trump, center, with from left, Bahrain Foreign Minister Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump, and United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan, during the Abraham Accords signing ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
President Donald Trump, center, with from left, Bahrain Foreign Minister Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump, and United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan, during the Abraham Accords signing ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.09.2021
President Donald Trump, center, with from left, Bahrain Foreign Minister Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump, and United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan, during the Abraham Accords signing ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
Prior to signing the Abraham Accords, Egypt and Jordan were the only Arab states to have formal relations with Israel. The Kingdom of Morocco and Sudan later followed the suit.
The agreements were said to be also a joint effort to oppose what was described by some as an “Iranian threat.” Israeli media previously reported that Tel Aviv mulls a four-nation defense alliance that would include Israel, the UAE, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, to respond to Iran's rapidly growing influence in the Middle East.
030100
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
00:06 GMTUS Closes Del Rio Port of Entry on Texas-Mexico Border Due to Influx of Migrants
00:03 GMTNew Research Sheds Light on How to Tackle Obesity
YesterdayWhite House Confirms in Touch With France Over Envoy's Recall, Will Work to Resolve Issues
YesterdayTop Senate Defense Panel Republican Says Biden Ultimately Liable for Kabul Drone Strike
YesterdayGantz: Israel Could Accept Return to JCPOA if US Has ‘Plan B’ for Iran’s Nuclear Program
YesterdayUS Judge Denies Giuliani’s Request to Return, Destroy Seized Evidence, Reports Say
YesterdayFrench Court Finds Man Guilty of Cartoons Portraying Macron as Hitler Over COVID-19 Policies
YesterdayAustralia's Great Emu War: How a Nation Declared War on a Bird and Lost
YesterdayBlinken Vows to ‘Keep Normalization Marching Forward’ on One-Year Anniversary of Abraham Accords
YesterdayEx-Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika Reportedly Dies Aged 84
YesterdayAct of Sabotage Results in Power Outage in Damascus, Energy Minister Says
YesterdayOld Friends Are Not the Best?
YesterdayMilley Assured Pelosi That US Military, Not Trump, Controlled the Nukes, Vice Chairman Says
YesterdayFed. Chief Powell Orders Sweeping Ethics Review Amid Trading Scandal at Federal Reserve
YesterdayBiden to Convene COVID-19 Summit on Margins of UN General Assembly
YesterdayFootball Legend Pele 'Rushed Back' Into Intensive Care Days After Colon Cancer Surgery
YesterdayRussia Possesses ‘Unbelievable Military Power’ After Transforming Forces, US General Says
Yesterday‘Irony of Historical Proportions’: Iran Ex-FM Zarif Muses on US Deal to Sell Australia Nuclear Subs
YesterdayPrince Andrew Has a Week to Challenge Court Ruling to Serve Papers Amid Procedure Disagreements
YesterdayFDA Panel Votes Against Offering Pfizer Booster Shots for COVID-19 to Most Americans