https://sputniknews.com/20210912/al-sisis-invite-to-bennett-an-indication-egypt-wants-warmer-ties-with-israel-ex-diplomat-says---1089002290.html

Al-Sisi's Invite to Bennett an Indication Egypt Wants Warmer Ties With Israel, Ex-Diplomat Says

Al-Sisi's Invite to Bennett an Indication Egypt Wants Warmer Ties With Israel, Ex-Diplomat Says

Israel's former ambassador to the North African nation believes Egypt has lost many deals as a result of its decision to keep its relations with the Jewish... 12.09.2021, Sputnik International

2021-09-12T06:49+0000

2021-09-12T06:49+0000

2021-09-12T06:49+0000

egypt

naftali bennett

meeting

world

middle east

africa

israel

abdel fattah al-sisi

israeli-palestinian conflict

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/1b/1083004730_0:0:2799:1575_1920x0_80_0_0_37af9bd17d4025fc3aa1be4a7cd8fe5e.jpg

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is set to meet the President of Egypt, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, in the upcoming days, although no official date has been announced yet. It would be Bennett's second official trip since he took office in mid-June, and reports suggest the meeting will take place on the shores of the Red Sea, at the popular Egyptian resort of Sharm El Sheikh. Zvi Mazel, a former israeli diplomat who served as ambassador to Egypt, says the meeting, if it is to take place, will be significant, primarily because it was the first time al-Sisi has extended his formal invitation to an Israeli PM. The last time Israel's head of government paid an official visit to Egypt was back in 2011, when former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu travelled to Sharm El Sheikh, where he met Egypt's then-leader Hosni Mubarak. Looking to Boost Ties Mazel says it is not really clear what prompted al-Sisi to invite Bennett right now but he suggests that it is connected to the developments of the past two years. "First of all, it is connected to the rise of radical Islam that hasn't disappeared," says the former diplomat, referring to the situation in Afghanistan, where the Taliban* has taken control, or in several Middle Eastern states, where Daesh* terrorists still maintain a significant presence.In August, it was reported that one year since the signing of the accords, trade between Israel and the UAE had topped more than $500 million. The same report also suggested that within three years that number could exceed $3 billion. In comparison, trade between Israel and Egypt over the same period of time stood at less than $100 million. Over the years, there have been very few exchanges of delegations, cultural cooperation has been almost non-existent, and the tourism industry has never managed to lift itself. Partially, it can be explained by Egyptian public opinion, which largely rejects Israel. Partially, it was due to the fact that there was no progress in the Israeli-Palestinian peace talks, something that caused frustration in Cairo. Egyptian authorities have always reiterated that relations with Israel will only see a boost if the Palestinian issue is solved. But as time has gone by, and no progress has been achieved, some in Cairo have realised that it would be better to improve relations with Tel Aviv regardless of its decades-long conflict. Revival of Talks Possible? A source within Egyptian military establishment, who agreed to speak on condition of anonymity, said that in the upcoming meeting al-Sisi might want to push Bennett to revive the talks with the Palestinians that have been stalled since 2014. Egypt has already initiated a number of steps in that direction, with al-Sisi meeting Mahmoud Abbas, the head of the Palestinian Authority, and the Jordanian leader, King Abdallah II. But Mazel is certain that Bennett will not be ready to start negotiations with the Palestinians, not only because it runs counter to his hawkish views but also because he believes they've rejected all previous plans regarding the resolution of the conflict. *The Taliban and Daesh are terrorist organisations banned in Russia and many other countries.

https://sputniknews.com/20201223/power-and-money-keep-egyptian-border-shut-as-israels-airport-remains-open-says-sinai-guide-1081547383.html

egypt

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Elizabeth Blade

Elizabeth Blade

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Elizabeth Blade

egypt, naftali bennett, meeting, world, middle east, africa, israel, abdel fattah al-sisi, israeli-palestinian conflict