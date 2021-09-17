Registration was successful!
Biden to Convene COVID-19 Summit on Margins of UN General Assembly
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US President Joe Biden will convene COVID-19 summit with participation of world leaders on September 22, White House spokesperson Jen... 17.09.2021
"On Wednesday, September 22, President Biden will convene a virtual COVID Summit on the margins of the UN General Assembly," Psaki said.The summit will give an opportunity to enhance international cooperation to defeat COVID-19, she added.The United States will be asking participants to "commit to of a higher level of ambition" in such areas as vaccinating more people, ensuring that enough personal protection equipment available, establishing a sustainable health security financing mechanism, Psaki noted.
Biden to Convene COVID-19 Summit on Margins of UN General Assembly

20:38 GMT 17.09.2021
U.S. President Joe Biden walks from Air Force One as he arrives in Dover, Delaware, U.S., September 17, 2021.
U.S. President Joe Biden walks from Air Force One as he arrives in Dover, Delaware, U.S., September 17, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.09.2021
© REUTERS / JOSHUA ROBERTS
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US President Joe Biden will convene COVID-19 summit with participation of world leaders on September 22, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said in a statement on Friday.
“On Wednesday, September 22, President Biden will convene a virtual COVID Summit on the margins of the UN General Assembly,” Psaki said.
The summit will give an opportunity to enhance international cooperation to defeat COVID-19, she added.
The United States will be asking participants to “commit to of a higher level of ambition” in such areas as vaccinating more people, ensuring that enough personal protection equipment available, establishing a sustainable health security financing mechanism, Psaki noted.
