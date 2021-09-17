Registration was successful!
FDA Panel Votes Against Offering Pfizer Booster Shots for COVID-19 to Most Americans
FDA Panel Votes Against Offering Pfizer Booster Shots for COVID-19 to Most Americans

19:43 GMT 17.09.2021 (Updated: 20:56 GMT 17.09.2021)
A vial labelled with the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine is seen in this illustration picture taken March 19, 2021.
A vial labelled with the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine is seen in this illustration picture taken March 19, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.09.2021
© REUTERS / DADO RUVIC
Kirill Kurevlev
Writer
US President Joe Biden was set to launch a campaign to administer 100 million booster shots on September 20. Other vaccine manufacturers in the US, with exception of Pfizer, however, have been slow to obtain authorization for an additional dose.
An advisory panel to the US Food and Drug Administration on Friday voted overwhelmingly to reject Pfizer-BioNTech’s booster shots for the coronavirus vaccine.
“This vote did not pass. The majority voted no,” said an official after a count of the votes, 16-2 against the recommendation, cast by the panel, whose proceedings were broadcast on a live stream.
The Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) concluded that there was insufficient evidence to conclude that a third dose was safe and effective for usage at least six months after the final dose.
However, at the same meeting, the FDA advisory panel endorsed Pfizer-BioNTech booster shots for people of 65 years of age and older, after rejecting blanket approval of the shot for the general public.
A total of 18 medical professionals on the panel participated in a live-stream discussion and vote held to discuss the merits of the booster.
Although the FDA is not obligated to accept the advisory group's recommendations, the panel's recommendation against approval makes it more difficult for the agency to justify the practice.
The White House chief medical advisor, Dr. Anthony Fauci, told CNBC that he is not surprised by the decision of the advisory panel.
Pfizer has reportedly presented statistics claiming that the vaccine's efficacy drops by around 6% every two months after the second dose. Nevertheless, industry experts and senior FDA officials disagree, claiming that vaccines are still highly efficient at averting serious illness and death, according to reports.
FDA scientists, in a briefing document released on Wednesday, expressed skepticism about the need for booster shots.

"However, overall, data indicate that currently US-licensed or authorized COVID-19 vaccines still afford protection against severe COVID-19 disease and death in the United States," the document reads.

According to the document, booster shot studies have produced inconsistent results, as well as "known and unknown biases that can affect their reliability."
The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine was expected to be the first and only one to be ready to be dispensed by September 20, as even earlier this month Fauci reportedly stated that the authorization of the Moderna vaccine would not be ready by that date.
Boosters for immunocompromised Americans who had the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines were approved last month after evidence showed they were less likely to develop high antibody levels after two doses.
