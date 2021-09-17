Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210917/armenian-police-to-block-streets-near-central-square-due-to-planned-rallies-1089157519.html
Armenian Police to Block Streets Near Central Square Due to Planned Rallies
Armenian Police to Block Streets Near Central Square Due to Planned Rallies
YEREVAN (Sputnik) - The Armenian police said on 17 September that they will block all entrances to central Yerevan, as some rallies against the festive events... 17.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-17T11:48+0000
2021-09-17T11:48+0000
armenia
news
world
police
nagorno-karabakh conflict
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104351/99/1043519950_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_719f5ecefcb877359a3973ee5518af4a.jpg
On 21 September, Armenia will hold a large-scale celebration in the central Republic Square to commemorate the 30th anniversary of Armenia's independence, in line with the orders of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who said that a proper celebration should be held despite the "non-festive mood" in the country.The event will be held primarily in honor of those who died for the independence, security, and sovereignty of Armenia, and for Nagorno-Karabakh, he specified. In response, some of the relatives of the soldiers who died during the recrudescence of the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh last year demanded the celebration be cancelled. Protests against the festivities have been announced for Friday and Saturday.The ethnic and territorial tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan severely escalated in September 2020, resulting in a declaration of martial law in both states and thousands of casualties on both sides.Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to a ceasefire brokered by Russia, with fighting ending on 10 November. As a result, much of the territory formerly controlled by the breakaway, self-declared "Republic of Artsakh" (another name for Nagorno-Karabakh) was lost to Azerbaijan. Armenian forces backing 'Artsakh' were forced to return the Kalbajar, Agdam and Lachin Districts to Azerbaijan; in addition, Baku was also able to keep control over several other captured territories.
armenia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104351/99/1043519950_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_00a5bdccff011352e6564796808f1ab7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
armenia, news, world, police, nagorno-karabakh conflict

Armenian Police to Block Streets Near Central Square Due to Planned Rallies

11:48 GMT 17.09.2021
© Sputnik / PAN Photo/Grant Khachatryan / Go to the photo bankDevelopments around seized police building in Yerevan
Developments around seized police building in Yerevan - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.09.2021
© Sputnik / PAN Photo/Grant Khachatryan
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
YEREVAN (Sputnik) - The Armenian police said on 17 September that they will block all entrances to central Yerevan, as some rallies against the festive events in honor of the upcoming Independence Day are expected later in the day.
On 21 September, Armenia will hold a large-scale celebration in the central Republic Square to commemorate the 30th anniversary of Armenia's independence, in line with the orders of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who said that a proper celebration should be held despite the "non-festive mood" in the country.
The event will be held primarily in honor of those who died for the independence, security, and sovereignty of Armenia, and for Nagorno-Karabakh, he specified. In response, some of the relatives of the soldiers who died during the recrudescence of the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh last year demanded the celebration be cancelled. Protests against the festivities have been announced for Friday and Saturday.
"To ensure the safety of the participants of the rehearsal of the event in honor of the 30th anniversary of Armenia's independence, all streets adjacent to the Republic Square will be closed on September 20 from 17:00 (13:00 GMT). On September 21, the streets adjacent to the square will be closed from 15:00... Citizens' access to the Republic Square on September 21 will be open from 18:00," a police statement read.
The ethnic and territorial tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan severely escalated in September 2020, resulting in a declaration of martial law in both states and thousands of casualties on both sides.
Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to a ceasefire brokered by Russia, with fighting ending on 10 November. As a result, much of the territory formerly controlled by the breakaway, self-declared "Republic of Artsakh" (another name for Nagorno-Karabakh) was lost to Azerbaijan. Armenian forces backing 'Artsakh' were forced to return the Kalbajar, Agdam and Lachin Districts to Azerbaijan; in addition, Baku was also able to keep control over several other captured territories.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:01 GMTPelosi Asked After Capitol Riot If WH Staff Did Anything But 'Kiss' Trump's 'Fat Butt', Book Claims
11:48 GMTArmenian Police to Block Streets Near Central Square Due to Planned Rallies
11:32 GMTUK Military 'Actively Recruiting' New Spies for Deployment in Asian Region Amid AUKUS-Caused Waves
11:14 GMTPunjabi Activists Clash With Police in Delhi During Anti-Farm Law Protests - Video
11:07 GMTClip of Man With Crossbow on Balcony in Netherlands Emerges Online Amid Reports of Stabbing Attack
10:48 GMTTwo Killed, One Injured in 'Crossbow Attack' in the Netherlands
10:44 GMTRussia Says IAEA Should Monitor Process of US Handing Nuke Tech Over to Australia
10:44 GMTUK-US Post-Brexit Trade Deal Unlikely If Northern Ireland Peace Accords Destroyed, Pelosi Says
10:41 GMTAUKUS Will Make Indo-Pacific Fiercely Contested, Sinologist Says
10:40 GMTOxbridge Fails to Top Times' List of Best UK Universities for First Time
10:39 GMTLa Francophonie Suspends Guinea From Organisation Over Military Coup
10:24 GMTRussian Online Voting System Suffers DDoS-Attack Coming From US, German, Ukrainian IPs
10:21 GMTPutin: US and NATO Countries Should Provide Most of Money for Post-War Afghan Reconstruction
09:58 GMTPutin to Vote Online in Elections to Russian Parliament
09:51 GMTTwo Charged With New IRA Murder of Blogger Lyra McKee In Northern Ireland In 2019
09:13 GMTPrince Andrew Dealt Blow After US Judge Rules That Sex Abuse Lawsuit Isn't 'Game of Hide and Seek'
08:31 GMTCosmic Rerun? 10 Billion-Year-Old Supernova Will Soon Appear Again - Scientists Reveal Why
08:20 GMTAs Sweden Tries Nouri Over Iran 'Prison Massacre', Analyst Calls Case Groundless
07:48 GMTSCO Summit: Putin Calls for Common Line on Afghanistan in Wake of US 'Flight'
07:22 GMTPsaki Says Biden's Constant Coughing Not 'an Issue of Concern'