Armenian Police to Block Streets Near Central Square Due to Planned Rallies

On 21 September, Armenia will hold a large-scale celebration in the central Republic Square to commemorate the 30th anniversary of Armenia's independence, in line with the orders of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who said that a proper celebration should be held despite the "non-festive mood" in the country.The event will be held primarily in honor of those who died for the independence, security, and sovereignty of Armenia, and for Nagorno-Karabakh, he specified. In response, some of the relatives of the soldiers who died during the recrudescence of the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh last year demanded the celebration be cancelled. Protests against the festivities have been announced for Friday and Saturday.The ethnic and territorial tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan severely escalated in September 2020, resulting in a declaration of martial law in both states and thousands of casualties on both sides.Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to a ceasefire brokered by Russia, with fighting ending on 10 November. As a result, much of the territory formerly controlled by the breakaway, self-declared "Republic of Artsakh" (another name for Nagorno-Karabakh) was lost to Azerbaijan. Armenian forces backing 'Artsakh' were forced to return the Kalbajar, Agdam and Lachin Districts to Azerbaijan; in addition, Baku was also able to keep control over several other captured territories.
YEREVAN (Sputnik) - The Armenian police said on 17 September that they will block all entrances to central Yerevan, as some rallies against the festive events in honor of the upcoming Independence Day are expected later in the day.
"To ensure the safety of the participants of the rehearsal of the event in honor of the 30th anniversary of Armenia's independence, all streets adjacent to the Republic Square will be closed on September 20 from 17:00 (13:00 GMT). On September 21, the streets adjacent to the square will be closed from 15:00... Citizens' access to the Republic Square on September 21 will be open from 18:00," a police statement read.
