Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210916/us-will-stand-with-australia-against-pressure-from-china-blinken-1089138841.html
US Will Stand With Australia Against Pressure From China: Blinken
US Will Stand With Australia Against Pressure From China: Blinken
The announcement of AUKUS, a trilateral defense agreement between the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom, has sparked outrage in Beijing and... 16.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-16T18:09+0000
2021-09-16T18:55+0000
news
us
china
australia
antony blinken
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/1f/1083759138_0:208:2901:1840_1920x0_80_0_0_93766bf9e59e7ae2379b52e9896403ed.jpg
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the United States will stand with Australia against pressure from China and raised concerns about China's use of economic coercion against Australia.The announcement of the Trilateral security partnership between Australia, the US, and the United Kingdom, known as AUKUS will facilitate the sharing of technologies related to cyber security, artificial intelligence, underwater systems, and long-range strike capabilities. The US is also determined to help Australia acquire nuclear submarines to expand their reach and defense capabilities in the Indo-Pacific. Blinken commented on France's assertion that Australia stabbed them in the back over a scrapped submarine deal. The US Secretary of State passed on answering whether or not Australia stabbed France in the back and suggested that Australia should answer for their desire to obtain US submarine technology.US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin dismissed the idea that the US went into the agreement "with a reciprocal mindset" in sharing its most advanced submarine technology. As Australia has rebuffed the United States in the past over strategic military installments on the continent-country.When asked if AUKUS raises tensions with China, Secretary Austin responded "this agreement is not aimed at any country or anyone." One of Australia's main motivations for joining the agreement was their desire to maintain submarine superiority in the region. The heads of their Navy believed that moving away from diesel fuel submarines and towards nuclear-powered ones would allow them to maintain it into the 2030s. China has pushed back on the deal saying that it threatens regional peace.
What pressure!?
2
China doesn’t give a FUCK about Australia. China considers Australia an annoying dung fly and wants it to go away.
1
6
us
china
australia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Nevin Brown
Nevin Brown
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/1f/1083759138_85:0:2816:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a01cfa5bde8ab8ad7f1f9c4c589f7e27.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
news, us, china, australia, antony blinken

US Will Stand With Australia Against Pressure From China: Blinken

18:09 GMT 16.09.2021 (Updated: 18:55 GMT 16.09.2021)
© REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNSTU.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers remarks following talks on the situation in Afghanistan, at the State Department in Washington, U.S., August 30, 2021
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers remarks following talks on the situation in Afghanistan, at the State Department in Washington, U.S., August 30, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.09.2021
© REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
Subscribe
Nevin Brown
All materials
Being updated
The announcement of AUKUS, a trilateral defense agreement between the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom, has sparked outrage in Beijing and Paris. The deal is meant to strengthen the three nations' security and reach throughout the Indo-Pacific region.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the United States will stand with Australia against pressure from China and raised concerns about China's use of economic coercion against Australia.
The announcement of the Trilateral security partnership between Australia, the US, and the United Kingdom, known as AUKUS will facilitate the sharing of technologies related to cyber security, artificial intelligence, underwater systems, and long-range strike capabilities.
The US is also determined to help Australia acquire nuclear submarines to expand their reach and defense capabilities in the Indo-Pacific.
Blinken commented on France's assertion that Australia stabbed them in the back over a scrapped submarine deal.

"We strongly welcome European countries playing a strong role in the Indo-Pacific...France is a vital partner in this on so many other things...we place fundamental value on that partnership."

The US Secretary of State passed on answering whether or not Australia stabbed France in the back and suggested that Australia should answer for their desire to obtain US submarine technology.
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin dismissed the idea that the US went into the agreement "with a reciprocal mindset" in sharing its most advanced submarine technology. As Australia has rebuffed the United States in the past over strategic military installments on the continent-country.
When asked if AUKUS raises tensions with China, Secretary Austin responded "this agreement is not aimed at any country or anyone."
One of Australia's main motivations for joining the agreement was their desire to maintain submarine superiority in the region. The heads of their Navy believed that moving away from diesel fuel submarines and towards nuclear-powered ones would allow them to maintain it into the 2030s.
China has pushed back on the deal saying that it threatens regional peace.
144102
Discuss
Popular comments
What pressure!?
Martian
16 September, 21:14 GMT2
200000
China doesn’t give a FUCK about Australia. China considers Australia an annoying dung fly and wants it to go away.
HHess
16 September, 21:23 GMT1
100000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
18:57 GMTUnbelievably Slow Hypersonic Bureaucracy
18:47 GMTIran Expected to Become Member of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Led by Russia, China
18:19 GMTEx-Officer Chauvin Pleads Not Guilty in Police Brutality Case Involving Teen
18:17 GMTUK Power Grid on Verge of Collapse Due to Windless Weather, Fire Incident, Spiking Gas Prices
18:09 GMTUS Will Stand With Australia Against Pressure From China: Blinken
18:00 GMTAntony Blinken Meets Australian FM Payne Following AUKUS Defence Alliance Announcement
17:54 GMTDutch Foreign Minister Steps Down Over Handling of Afghanistan Refugee Crisis
17:48 GMT'Who Made Your Choices?': Time Divides Internet Over Its Annual List of Most Influential People
17:41 GMTRussian Scientist Says Ozone Layer Hole Close to Maximum Size But May Recover
17:37 GMTUS Sanctions 5 Individuals in Turkey Over Links to Al-Qaeda
16:49 GMTYoung Chinese Student Recounts Panicked Escape From Dormitory During Earthquake
16:41 GMTUnexpected Reason Why Manchester United Talisman Cristiano Ronaldo Swapped Mansions in England
16:39 GMTPiers Morgan to Headline News UK's Copycat Rival to RT and GB News Next Year
16:30 GMTBread and Circuses! Adorable Quokka Enjoys Juggling Show
16:24 GMTSeveral Rockets Reportedly Hit Kabul, Could Have Struck Power Plant
16:09 GMTTrump Says Americans Won’t ‘Have a Country Left in Three Years’
15:46 GMTIraqi Asylum Seeker Jailed After UK CCTV Operator Spots Him Raping Unconscious Woman on Seafront
15:36 GMTPentagon Contract Seeks Alternate GPS Using Low Earth Orbit Satellites
15:27 GMTRuckus Over AUKUS
15:26 GMTUS Regulator Approves Creation of Nuclear Dump in Texas Despite Opposition From Local Authorities