Syrian Kurdish Leader Discussed Turkish Attacks During Moscow Visit, SDC Says
Syrian Kurdish Leader Discussed Turkish Attacks During Moscow Visit, SDC Says
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Syrian Democratic Council (SDC) head Ilham Ehmed raised the issue of Turkish attacks in northern Syria during a visit to Russia, as well as asked Moscow to facilitate a meeting with the Syrian leadership, SDC representative in the US, Bassam Saker, told Sputnik.
Saker, who is also a member of the Presidential Committee at the SDC, said that Ehmed brought up the issue of Kurdish participation in the Syrian political process.Moreover, he noted that Moscow has promised to help in arranging a meeting between the Syrian Kurds and Damascus. The two sides also agreed to have meetings and talks in the near future.Earlier in September, Saker told Sputnik that Ehmed would visit Washington for meetings with US officials to discuss continued support for the region.
Syrian Kurdish Leader Discussed Turkish Attacks During Moscow Visit, SDC Says

15:17 GMT 16.09.2021
© REUTERS / Rodi Said/File Photo
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units (YPG) stand near a U.S military vehicle in the town of Darbasiya near the Turkish border, Syria April 28, 2017
© REUTERS / Rodi Said/File Photo
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Syrian Democratic Council (SDC) head Ilham Ehmed raised the issue of Turkish attacks in northern Syria during a visit to Russia, as well as asked Moscow to facilitate a meeting with the Syrian leadership, SDC representative in the US, Bassam Saker, told Sputnik.

"Ehmed has visited Moscow and held meetings with Mikhail Bogdanov, the Russian special presidential representative for the Middle East and Africa, as well as other senior Russian officials. The meetings were good," Saker said. "She complained about Ankara's violation of an agreement with Russia by launching attacks in northern Syria. Russia has promised to address the issue".

Saker, who is also a member of the Presidential Committee at the SDC, said that Ehmed brought up the issue of Kurdish participation in the Syrian political process.

"Ehmed raised the issue of including the Syrian Kurds to be part of the political process," Saker said.

Moreover, he noted that Moscow has promised to help in arranging a meeting between the Syrian Kurds and Damascus. The two sides also agreed to have meetings and talks in the near future.
Earlier in September, Saker told Sputnik that Ehmed would visit Washington for meetings with US officials to discuss continued support for the region.
