US Should Warn Kurds Before Pulling Out of Syria, SDC Representative Says

US Should Warn Kurds Before Pulling Out of Syria, SDC Representative Says

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States should warn the Syrian Kurds if it makes a decision to withdraw from the country, and carry out such a pullout step by...

Last week, Iran's Al-Alam news outlet reported, citing a military source, that US forces left three bases inside Syria, including a post near al-Omar oilfield in the Deir Ez-Zor province.Later, A Defense Department spokesperson told Sputnik that the reports about US troops leaving military posts in Syria are not true, adding that the military's mission in that country has not changed.Saker added that if the US forces leave it will affect the security situation in Syria as it will create "an empty place," and stressed that he still believes that the Americans will stay until they finish the fight against Daesh, the Al Hol camp, the matter with thousands of the detainees held by the Syrian Democratic Forces as well as the political solution to the conflict.Saker added that they are aware that the Americans are pushing the countries to take their detainees back.Saker praised the current cooperation with the Biden administration, but noted that the lack of Saker stressed that the Syrian Kurds would like Washington to keep the same support for them, both in fighting the Daesh and stabilization efforts.The Syrian authorities have repeatedly stated that the US presence in the country violates the country's sovereignty and international law, and is aimed at gaining access to the oil fields.*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia and many other states

