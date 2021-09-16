Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20210916/pentagon-contract-seeks-alternate-gps-using-low-earth-orbit-satellites-1089134319.html
Pentagon Contract Seeks Alternate GPS Using Low Earth Orbit Satellites
Pentagon Contract Seeks Alternate GPS Using Low Earth Orbit Satellites
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A US Defence Department research unit awarded a contract to develop an alternate global positioning system (GPS) using satellites in low Earth orbit (LEO) that would operate independent of the present GPS, Northrop Grumman aerospace and defence company said on Thursday.
Northrop Grumman's LEO positioning and navigation system is designed to let military forces operate in degraded environments that deny access to existing systems, the release added.The "phase 2 development" contract valued at $13.3 million was awarded by the Defence Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), according to the release.DARPA is a Defence Department research unit with a history of developing futuristic technologies such as the present GPS system and the internet.
Pentagon Contract Seeks Alternate GPS Using Low Earth Orbit Satellites

15:36 GMT 16.09.2021
FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2010 file photo, a U.S. soldier returns fire as others run for cover during a firefight with insurgents in the Badula Qulp area, west of Lashkar Gah in Helmand province, southern Afghanistan
FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2010 file photo, a U.S. soldier returns fire as others run for cover during a firefight with insurgents in the Badula Qulp area, west of Lashkar Gah in Helmand province, southern Afghanistan - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.09.2021
© AP Photo / Pier Paolo Cito
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A US Defence Department research unit awarded a contract to develop an alternate global positioning system (GPS) using satellites in low Earth orbit (LEO) that would operate independent of the present GPS, Northrop Grumman aerospace and defence company said on Thursday.

"Northrop Grumman's software-defined Positioning, Navigation and Timing technology will offer military users an agile new signal from LEO that is not dependent on existing satellite navigation systems", the company's Vice President for Emerging Capabilities Nicholas Paraskevopoulos said in a press release.

Northrop Grumman's LEO positioning and navigation system is designed to let military forces operate in degraded environments that deny access to existing systems, the release added.
The "phase 2 development" contract valued at $13.3 million was awarded by the Defence Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), according to the release.
DARPA is a Defence Department research unit with a history of developing futuristic technologies such as the present GPS system and the internet.
