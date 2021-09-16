Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210916/morrison-touts-tomahawk-missile-procurement-says-nuclear-subs-will-be-in-the-water-in-10-years-1089115095.html
Morrison Touts Tomahawk Missile Procurement, Says Nuclear Subs Will Be 'in the Water' in 10 Years
Morrison Touts Tomahawk Missile Procurement, Says Nuclear Subs Will Be 'in the Water' in 10 Years
As leaders from Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States unveiled their new trilateral security partnership for advanced defense-tech sharing on... 16.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-16T04:08+0000
2021-09-16T04:07+0000
us
australia
missile
nuclear submarine
tomahawk
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107132/58/1071325851_0:0:2963:1668_1920x0_80_0_0_bf1f09eb21c0500f05b505b5127a3eba.jpg
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison returned to his Canberra podium Thursday afternoon to divulge that the country should expect more than just a costly nuclear submarine fleet within the next several years. The acquisition of Australia's new capabilities will come as part of the country's 2024 structure plan, and the missiles will be fitted on Australia’s Collins-class submarine fleet. As for the nuclear submarine fleet, Morrison projected that the country should have a portion of the submarines "in the water" before 2030. Morrison rejected claims that Australia "wasted" some $2.4 billion that was already funneled to France's Naval Group as part of a $90 billion submarine contract -- a deal that was rendered defunct following Wednesday's announcement. "We’ve invested $2.4 billion in the attack class program and I say all of that investment, I believe, has further built our capability," he proclaimed, "and that is consistent with the decision that was taken back in 2016 for all the right reasons to protect Australia’s national security interests and has served that purpose."The French defense contractor notably expressed "deep disappointment" in response to the AUKUS nuclear submarine initiative on Wednesday. The Australian prime minister went on to issue a public apology to Naval Group, the French government and French President Emmanuel Macron. "There is few if any other country around the world that understands the importance of the Pacific and has been as committed to the Pacific as France," he said. "We share a deep passion for our Pacific family and a deep commitment to them, and I look forward and I hope to see us continue once we move past what is obviously a very difficult and disappointing decision for France." China also took issue with the AUKUS announcement, which was viewed as another example of the participating nations' "Cold War mentality and ideological prejudice," according to a spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington.Morrison also stressed to the global community that Australia is not looking to become a nuclear power, or superpower, through AUKUS. "This is about propulsion. This is not about acquiring nuclear weapons," he said, pledging continued adherence to obligations under the treaty on the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons.US President Joe Biden previously clarified that Australia's submarine fleet would be powered by nuclear reactors, but "conventionally-armed" when it comes to weaponry.
MoreAss hasn't figured out that 10-20 tomahawks launched invites a nuke retaliation. Nobody's playing the game of who has more firecrackers tossed. Aggression and retaliation have no limits.
0
Once one reads “Understanding the War Industry” it’s all pretty obvious where all this garbage comes from & to where it leads.The honourable Australian Prime Minister Mr Scott Morrison & his entourage
0
4
us
australia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Evan Craighead
Evan Craighead
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107132/58/1071325851_258:0:2954:2022_1920x0_80_0_0_d0826fbf672b58e6439fa0648ce5c340.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, australia, missile, nuclear submarine, tomahawk, uk

Morrison Touts Tomahawk Missile Procurement, Says Nuclear Subs Will Be 'in the Water' in 10 Years

04:08 GMT 16.09.2021
© AP Photo / Mark MetcalfeAustralian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks during the unveiling of a Gandhi statue in the Sydney suburb of Parramatta, Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks during the unveiling of a Gandhi statue in the Sydney suburb of Parramatta, Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.09.2021
© AP Photo / Mark Metcalfe
Subscribe
Evan Craighead
All materialsWrite to the author
As leaders from Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States unveiled their new trilateral security partnership for advanced defense-tech sharing on Wednesday, it was also revealed that the first initiative of the endeavor would be the delivery of Australia's first nuclear-powered submarine fleet.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison returned to his Canberra podium Thursday afternoon to divulge that the country should expect more than just a costly nuclear submarine fleet within the next several years.

"[W]e will be enhancing our long-range strike capability including hawk and tomahawk cruise missiles and extended missile range for our capabilities," Morrison said, highlighting the goal of a "stable and secure region."

The acquisition of Australia's new capabilities will come as part of the country's 2024 structure plan, and the missiles will be fitted on Australia’s Collins-class submarine fleet.
As for the nuclear submarine fleet, Morrison projected that the country should have a portion of the submarines "in the water" before 2030.
"When it comes to the delivery of this program, I indicated that we anticipate being able to commence build this year and the first of those submarines would be in the water, we believe, before the end of next decade and all partners will be working to ensure that that is achieved at a date as soon as is possible to achieve," he said.
Morrison rejected claims that Australia "wasted" some $2.4 billion that was already funneled to France's Naval Group as part of a $90 billion submarine contract -- a deal that was rendered defunct following Wednesday's announcement.
"We’ve invested $2.4 billion in the attack class program and I say all of that investment, I believe, has further built our capability," he proclaimed, "and that is consistent with the decision that was taken back in 2016 for all the right reasons to protect Australia’s national security interests and has served that purpose."
The French defense contractor notably expressed "deep disappointment" in response to the AUKUS nuclear submarine initiative on Wednesday.
The Australian prime minister went on to issue a public apology to Naval Group, the French government and French President Emmanuel Macron.
© REUTERS / Tom BrennerPresident Biden delivers remark on National Security at the White House
President Biden delivers remark on National Security at the White House - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.09.2021
President Biden delivers remark on National Security at the White House
© REUTERS / Tom Brenner
"There is few if any other country around the world that understands the importance of the Pacific and has been as committed to the Pacific as France," he said.
"We share a deep passion for our Pacific family and a deep commitment to them, and I look forward and I hope to see us continue once we move past what is obviously a very difficult and disappointing decision for France."
China also took issue with the AUKUS announcement, which was viewed as another example of the participating nations' "Cold War mentality and ideological prejudice," according to a spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington.
"There’s an open invitation for President Xi to discuss other matters," Morrison said to a reporter asking about potential economic trade sanctions from China. "That has always been there. Australia is open to discuss issues important to the Indo-Pacific."
Morrison also stressed to the global community that Australia is not looking to become a nuclear power, or superpower, through AUKUS.
"This is about propulsion. This is not about acquiring nuclear weapons," he said, pledging continued adherence to obligations under the treaty on the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons.
US President Joe Biden previously clarified that Australia's submarine fleet would be powered by nuclear reactors, but "conventionally-armed" when it comes to weaponry.
010001
Discuss
Popular comments
MoreAss hasn't figured out that 10-20 tomahawks launched invites a nuke retaliation. Nobody's playing the game of who has more firecrackers tossed. Aggression and retaliation have no limits.
WhatTheFishIsThis
16 September, 07:54 GMT
000000
Once one reads “Understanding the War Industry” it’s all pretty obvious where all this garbage comes from & to where it leads.The honourable Australian Prime Minister Mr Scott Morrison & his entourage
RRottie
16 September, 07:56 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
04:36 GMTSouth Korean President Asks China for Assistance in Returning N. Korea to Dialogue
04:30 GMTUAE Crown Prince to Visit UK, Reports Suggest
04:30 GMTBattle Royal: Adorable Shiba Inu and Golden Retriever Puppies Have Sweetest Play Fight
04:22 GMTLive Updates: India's Total COVID-19 Cases Rises to 33.35 Mln, Death Toll Stands at 443,928
04:20 GMTJapanese Parliament May Convene to Elect New Prime Minister on 4 October
04:08 GMTMorrison Touts Tomahawk Missile Procurement, Says Nuclear Subs Will Be 'in the Water' in 10 Years
03:41 GMTIt Wasn't Us: Twitter Rejects Claims That Nicki Minaj Was Blocked Amid Vaccine Tweet Backlash
03:40 GMTAustralia Withdraws From Agreement on Submarines With French Naval Group – Ministers
02:41 GMTUS Judge Denies Trump's Request to Delay Defamation Suit Filed by E. Jean Carroll
02:24 GMT'Risk Situation' in Germany Prompts Heavily Armed Police Forces to Surround Hagen Synagogue
01:50 GMTGerman Chancellor Merkel, French President Macron to Meet in Paris on Thursday
01:35 GMTStudent Activists Criticize Biden Over Afghanistan Withdrawal, COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate
01:31 GMTFauci Insists COVID Jab Doesn't Make Men Infertile — Are You Worried Now?
01:30 GMTUS Monthly Encounters on Southern Border Exceed 200,000 for Second Straight Month - CBP
01:29 GMTLiverpool FC’s Champions League Showdown With AC Milan Provides Thrills of a Cup Final
01:15 GMTUK Foreign Office Condemns North Korean Missile Tests as Violation of UNSC Resolutions
01:11 GMTChina Warns Against Exclusionary Blocs After AUKUS Launched
00:54 GMTRussia Needs Strong, Influential Parliament - Putin
00:52 GMTSyria's Idlib De-escalation Zone Shelled 27 Times in Past Day - Reconciliation Center
00:45 GMTSpaceX Launches Crew Dragon Spaceship With First-Ever Fully Civilian Crew on Board