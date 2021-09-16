https://sputniknews.com/20210916/morrison-touts-tomahawk-missile-procurement-says-nuclear-subs-will-be-in-the-water-in-10-years-1089115095.html

Morrison Touts Tomahawk Missile Procurement, Says Nuclear Subs Will Be 'in the Water' in 10 Years

Morrison Touts Tomahawk Missile Procurement, Says Nuclear Subs Will Be 'in the Water' in 10 Years

As leaders from Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States unveiled their new trilateral security partnership for advanced defense-tech sharing on... 16.09.2021, Sputnik International

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison returned to his Canberra podium Thursday afternoon to divulge that the country should expect more than just a costly nuclear submarine fleet within the next several years. The acquisition of Australia's new capabilities will come as part of the country's 2024 structure plan, and the missiles will be fitted on Australia’s Collins-class submarine fleet. As for the nuclear submarine fleet, Morrison projected that the country should have a portion of the submarines "in the water" before 2030. Morrison rejected claims that Australia "wasted" some $2.4 billion that was already funneled to France's Naval Group as part of a $90 billion submarine contract -- a deal that was rendered defunct following Wednesday's announcement. "We’ve invested $2.4 billion in the attack class program and I say all of that investment, I believe, has further built our capability," he proclaimed, "and that is consistent with the decision that was taken back in 2016 for all the right reasons to protect Australia’s national security interests and has served that purpose."The French defense contractor notably expressed "deep disappointment" in response to the AUKUS nuclear submarine initiative on Wednesday. The Australian prime minister went on to issue a public apology to Naval Group, the French government and French President Emmanuel Macron. "There is few if any other country around the world that understands the importance of the Pacific and has been as committed to the Pacific as France," he said. "We share a deep passion for our Pacific family and a deep commitment to them, and I look forward and I hope to see us continue once we move past what is obviously a very difficult and disappointing decision for France." China also took issue with the AUKUS announcement, which was viewed as another example of the participating nations' "Cold War mentality and ideological prejudice," according to a spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington.Morrison also stressed to the global community that Australia is not looking to become a nuclear power, or superpower, through AUKUS. "This is about propulsion. This is not about acquiring nuclear weapons," he said, pledging continued adherence to obligations under the treaty on the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons.US President Joe Biden previously clarified that Australia's submarine fleet would be powered by nuclear reactors, but "conventionally-armed" when it comes to weaponry.

WhatTheFishIsThis MoreAss hasn't figured out that 10-20 tomahawks launched invites a nuke retaliation. Nobody's playing the game of who has more firecrackers tossed. Aggression and retaliation have no limits. 0

Rottie Once one reads “Understanding the War Industry” it’s all pretty obvious where all this garbage comes from & to where it leads.The honourable Australian Prime Minister Mr Scott Morrison & his entourage 0

