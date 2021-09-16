Kremlin Regrets European Parliament's Russia Report

"Of course, the essence of this document can only cause regret. Unfortunately, there is no talk about the need to establish a dialogue, about the need to resolve existing problems and disagreements through communication at various levels and through various channels ...The only positive thing is that this is a document that is purely advisory in nature", Peskov told reporters.EU Should Resist Russian, Chinese Efforts to Weaken Global Democracy, Parliament SaysThe European Union should cooperate with the United States and other partners to resist Russia's and China's efforts to weaken democracy around the globe, the European Parliament said on 16 September after adopting a report that recommends a tougher policy on Russia.The report, submitted by ex-Lithuanian Prime Minister Andrius Kubilius, was supported in a 494-103 vote with 72 abstentions.According to the report, the joint effort should also include "an ambitious agenda to support freedom and democracy, human rights activists, and defenders of democracy".
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Kremlin regrets the European Parliament's report on Russia which contains no plans for a dialogue with Moscow, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on 16 September, mentioning that the document is only a recommendation.
"Of course, the essence of this document can only cause regret. Unfortunately, there is no talk about the need to establish a dialogue, about the need to resolve existing problems and disagreements through communication at various levels and through various channels ...The only positive thing is that this is a document that is purely advisory in nature", Peskov told reporters.
EU Should Resist Russian, Chinese Efforts to Weaken Global Democracy, Parliament Says
The European Union should cooperate with the United States and other partners to resist Russia's and China's efforts to weaken democracy around the globe, the European Parliament said on 16 September after adopting a report that recommends a tougher policy on Russia.
The report, submitted by ex-Lithuanian Prime Minister Andrius Kubilius, was supported in a 494-103 vote with 72 abstentions.
"In addition, the EU's agenda should counterbalance the efforts of Russia and China to weaken democracy worldwide and destabilise the European order ...The EU should establish a centralised framework to counter illicit financial flows, further strengthen its anti-money-laundering framework", the report read.
According to the report, the joint effort should also include "an ambitious agenda to support freedom and democracy, human rights activists, and defenders of democracy".