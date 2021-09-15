Registration was successful!
Gov. Newsom Survives Recall, Treasonous Statement From Gen. Milley
Gov. Newsom Survives Recall, Treasonous Statement From Gen. Milley
Gov. Newsom Survives Recall, Treasonous Statement From Gen. Milley
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about the results and impact of the lawsuit between Epic Games and Apple, the extremely controversial admittance of General Mark Milley on his conversations with China, and the infrastructure and reconciliation bills that are seemingly at the mercy of Joe Manchin.
Guests:Anonymous Guest - Professor, specialist in antitrust and business crime | Epic Games vs AppleScott Ritter - Former UN weapons inspector and a Weapons of Mass Destruction Whistleblower | General Milley Assures China.Joel Segal - Former congressional staffer, co-author of HR 676 | 3.5 Trillion Infrastructure and Reconciliation BillIn the first hour, a guest joined the show to talk about the results of the lawsuit between Epic Games and Apple, now that Epic games is challenging the verdict with appeals. Jamarl and Shane also discussed what the none-recall of Gov. Gavin Newsom means for the rest of his governorship.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Scott Ritter for a discussion on the controversial admittance by Gen. Mark Milley of his communications with a top Chinese general admitting that the US was not going to strike China. Were his communications treasonous in nature?In the third hour, Joel Segal joined the conversation to talk about the 3.5 trillion dollar infrastructure and reconciliation bill and the war Joe Manchin is fighting against the other democrats. He has the power to possibly shoot down both bills.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Gov. Newsom Survives Recall, Treasonous Statement From Gen. Milley

22:54 GMT 15.09.2021 (Updated: 12:54 GMT 16.09.2021)
Gov. Newsom Survives Recall, Treasonous Statement From Gen. Milley
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about the results and impact of the lawsuit between Epic Games and Apple, the extremely controversial admittance of General Mark Milley on his conversations with China, and the infrastructure and reconciliation bills that are seemingly at the mercy of Joe Manchin.
Guests:
Anonymous Guest - Professor, specialist in antitrust and business crime | Epic Games vs Apple
Scott Ritter - Former UN weapons inspector and a Weapons of Mass Destruction Whistleblower | General Milley Assures China.
Joel Segal - Former congressional staffer, co-author of HR 676 | 3.5 Trillion Infrastructure and Reconciliation Bill
In the first hour, a guest joined the show to talk about the results of the lawsuit between Epic Games and Apple, now that Epic games is challenging the verdict with appeals. Jamarl and Shane also discussed what the none-recall of Gov. Gavin Newsom means for the rest of his governorship.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Scott Ritter for a discussion on the controversial admittance by Gen. Mark Milley of his communications with a top Chinese general admitting that the US was not going to strike China. Were his communications treasonous in nature?
In the third hour, Joel Segal joined the conversation to talk about the 3.5 trillion dollar infrastructure and reconciliation bill and the war Joe Manchin is fighting against the other democrats. He has the power to possibly shoot down both bills.
