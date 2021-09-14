https://sputniknews.com/20210914/we-dont-need-to-hear-lies-blinken-excoriated-by-lawmakers-over-bidens-botched-afghan-withdrawal-1089053494.html

‘We Don’t Need to Hear Lies’: Blinken Excoriated By Lawmakers Over Biden’s Botched Afghan Withdrawal

‘We Don’t Need to Hear Lies’: Blinken Excoriated By Lawmakers Over Biden’s Botched Afghan Withdrawal

Amid broad bipartisan criticism of the Joe Biden administration’s handling of the situation in Afghanistan lawmakers this week are holding their first public... 14.09.2021, Sputnik International

2021-09-14T07:49+0000

2021-09-14T07:49+0000

2021-09-14T07:49+0000

afghanistan

joe biden

donald trump

us senate

us house of representatives

us house of representatives’ foreign affairs committee

michael mccaul

lloyd austin

afghanistan

taliban

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/1c/1083013639_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_f64e37110ea48cbd0e3f0229a6b13398.jpg

Secretary of State Antony Blinken was excoriated over the bungled US withdrawal from Afghanistan at Monday’s congressional hearing, with a Republican lawmaker erupting that Congress does not "need to hear lies". Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., slammed the administration's botched handling of the pullout, heatedly saying he didn’t "believe a word" the secretary was saying.Blinken, the first Biden administration official to testify publicly to lawmakers since the US departure from Afghanistan, appeared before the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee to defend President Joe Biden's abrupt decision to pull out US troops from the war-ravaged country. The move had allowed the Taliban* Islamist group to swiftly reclaim control, toppling the Western-backed Kabul government.Congressman Brian Mast, who lost both legs while serving in Afghanistan, accused Blinken of lying about President Joe Biden's leaked call with former Afghan president Ashraf Ghani, and wondered if he had “manipulated intelligence”. According to a leaked transcript of the July 23 call, reported by Reuters, Biden told former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani: The call came as the Afghan government forces collapsed in the face of Taliban advances, resulting in the seizure of Kabul by the rebels.“What the congressman said is wrong, period,” Blinken said, responding to Mast’s words.'Blame-Shifting’Antony Blinken attempted to defend President Biden’s decision to abruptly pull out troops from Afghanistan, saying, "We inherited a deadline. We did not inherit a plan," during his hearing in front of the House Foreign Affairs Committee. "There's no evidence that staying longer would have made the Afghan security forces or the Afghan government any more resilient or self-sustaining," Blinken said.The Secretary of State once again attempted to shift the blame for the subsequent developments in Afghanistan, such as the Kabul terrorist attack that claimed 13 US lives, and the botched evacuation that left Americans and vulnerable Afghan allies trying to escape the country to an uncertain fate, onto the previous administration of Donald Trump.Trump’s administration had negotiated a settlement with Taliban in February 2020 in Doha, Qatar. The peace deal called for the US to bring down its forces to 8,600 from 13,000 over a span of three to four months, with the remaining forces withdrawing in 14 months, or by May 1st. The Taliban were expected to commit to preventing terrorism, including undertaking obligations to renounce al-Qaida* and prevent that group or others from using Afghan soil to plot attacks on the US or its allies.According to Blinken, Biden's administration could not renegotiate Trump’s deal with the Taliban because of threats from the group to resume killing Americans. Blinken again noted that no one in the US government expected the Afghan government to collapse as quickly as it did.‘At the Mercy of the Taliban’A torrent of harsh criticism has accompanied the botched US and NATO withdrawal from Afghanistan, which was slammed at the hearing as a “disgrace.”According to him, the abrupt withdrawal had “emboldened the Taliban” and other US adversaries."The American people don't like to lose, especially not to the terrorists. But this is exactly what has happened," said Michael McCaul, who argued that the "unconditional surrender to the Taliban" would not have happened if Biden had heeded the advice of military advisers.“I can summarise this in one word: betrayal,” said McCaul, who also questioned why assets like the Bagram Air Base were not maintained.Joe Wilson, a South Carolina Republican, said the decision to pull out of Bagram Air Base on July 1, ahead of the civilian evacuation resulted in the deadly suicide attack that killed 13 US troops.Other GOP members, Reps. Lee Zeldin and Tim Burchett, also echoed calls for Blinken's resignation.Lawmakers from both sides asked Blinken for an estimate of the numbers of Americans and vulnerable Afghan allies who still wish to leave the country."As of last week, there were about 100 American citizens in Afghanistan who told us they wish to leave the country," said Blinken, along with about “several thousand” green card holders.Blinken praised the evacuation as "a heroic effort," vowing further humanitarian aid to Afghanistan through non-governmental organisations and UN agencies, not the Taliban.Ahead of the hearing, the Republican National Committee released a statement demanding Blinken be held to account for handling of the Afghanistan developments.Republican House members introduced articles of impeachment for Blinken earlier, arguing he had failed to properly advise Biden.Blinken is also to testify Tuesday before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee to answer questions about his department’s role in the Afghan pullout.Senate Armed Services Committee members are to hold a non-public briefing on the same issues on Wednesday, hearing from Gen. Austin Scott Miller, former commander of US Forces-Afghanistan.Two other public hearings have been slated for September 28 - with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley.* Terrorist groups outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

peter pero Erfahrungsbericht zur Herpesbehandlung Bei mir wurde seit 2 Jahren Genitalherpes diagnostiziert und ich suche nach einer Heilung. Ich las auf dieser Plattform ein Zeugnis von einer Frau, die mit Doktor Ahmed Usman Herbal Medicine von Diabetes geheilt wurde, nach vielen Diskussionen und einigen Fragen, die er Kräutermedizin vorbereitete und nach meiner Adresse fragte. 3 Tage später erhielt ich das Kräuterarzneimittel und mit seinem Präsidium, einschließlich der offiziellen E-Mail-Adresse des Arztes. Ich kontaktierte den Arzt durch sein Schreiben und trank 21 Tage lang Kräutermedizin. Nachdem ich die Kräutermedizin beendet hatte, ging ich zu einem Test und mein IgG-Ergebnis wurde negativ bestätigt, ohne dass in meinem Blut ein Virus gefunden wurde. Kontaktieren Sie Doktor Ahmed und lassen Sie sich heilen. mailen Sie ihm an; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com oder senden Sie ihm eine WhatsApp-SMS +14436204203 . Er hat pflanzliche Heilmittel gegen Diabetes, Hepatitis, Krebs, Leukämie, Fibrose 0

1

afghanistan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

joe biden, donald trump, us senate, us house of representatives, us house of representatives’ foreign affairs committee, michael mccaul, lloyd austin, afghanistan, taliban, antony blinken, mark milley, gen. austin scott miller