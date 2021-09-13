https://sputniknews.com/20210913/taliban-reportedly-finds-6mln-gold-bars-in-home-of-self-declared-afghan-president-saleh--1089033621.html
Taliban Reportedly Finds $6Mln, Gold Bars in Home of Self-Declared Afghan President Saleh
KABUL (Sputnik) - The Taliban (terrorist organisation, banned in Russia) found about $6 million in cash and at least 15 gold bars in the house belonging to former Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh, who had declared himself president of Afghanistan, Khaama Press reported on Monday.
The Afghan news agency shared a video circulated earlier on social media, saying it showed Taliban militants demonstrating the assets found in Saleh's residence.
A source in the movement confirmed to Sputnik that "huge sums of money" had been found in the house of the vice-president in the failed government of Ashraf Ghani.
Neither Saleh nor the members of the anti-Taliban resistance have yet commented on the claims.
Amrullah Saleh claimed presidential powers and duties on 17 August 2021, shortly after the Taliban took control
of Kabul, forcing President Ashraf Ghani to flee and the Western-backed government to dissolve. Saleh had been serving as the country's vice-president since February 2020. He also was the interior minister in 2018-2019 and served as the head of the National Directorate of Security in 2004-2010.
On 10 September, a source close to the resistance forces said that the Taliban took prisoner and then killed Rohullah Saleh, a brother of the self-proclaimed Afghan president.
On 15 August, the Taliban entered Kabul and thus completed their takeover of Afghanistan, with the exception of the northern province of Panjshir
, which remained the centre of resistance until its fall on 6 September. The next day, the Taliban announced the composition of the interim government. It will be headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who served as a foreign minister during the first Taliban rule. Akhund has been under UN sanctions since 2001.
The resistance forces have since vowed to retreat into guerrilla warfare, while their leader, Ahmad Massoud, called on Afghans to rebel against the Taliban.