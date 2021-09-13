Registration was successful!
Afghanistan
The future appears uncertain for Afghanistan following its takeover by the Taliban as US-led forces withdrew from the country after 20 years of occupation. As other nations continue to evacuate their citizens, the Central Asian country has been struck by political and humanitarian crises.
Taliban Reportedly Finds $6Mln, Gold Bars in Home of Self-Declared Afghan President Saleh
The Afghan news agency shared a video circulated earlier on social media, saying it showed Taliban militants demonstrating the assets found in Saleh's residence.A source in the movement confirmed to Sputnik that "huge sums of money" had been found in the house of the vice-president in the failed government of Ashraf Ghani.Neither Saleh nor the members of the anti-Taliban resistance have yet commented on the claims.Amrullah Saleh claimed presidential powers and duties on 17 August 2021, shortly after the Taliban took control of Kabul, forcing President Ashraf Ghani to flee and the Western-backed government to dissolve. Saleh had been serving as the country's vice-president since February 2020. He also was the interior minister in 2018-2019 and served as the head of the National Directorate of Security in 2004-2010.On 10 September, a source close to the resistance forces said that the Taliban took prisoner and then killed Rohullah Saleh, a brother of the self-proclaimed Afghan president.On 15 August, the Taliban entered Kabul and thus completed their takeover of Afghanistan, with the exception of the northern province of Panjshir, which remained the centre of resistance until its fall on 6 September. The next day, the Taliban announced the composition of the interim government. It will be headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who served as a foreign minister during the first Taliban rule. Akhund has been under UN sanctions since 2001.The resistance forces have since vowed to retreat into guerrilla warfare, while their leader, Ahmad Massoud, called on Afghans to rebel against the Taliban.
LOL.... well, the traitors and collaborators had a fine tutor in corruption ---- the most corrupt nation on the planet, fascist amerika.
12:46 GMT 13.09.2021 (Updated: 13:15 GMT 13.09.2021)
KABUL (Sputnik) - The Taliban (terrorist organisation, banned in Russia) found about $6 million in cash and at least 15 gold bars in the house belonging to former Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh, who had declared himself president of Afghanistan, Khaama Press reported on Monday.
The Afghan news agency shared a video circulated earlier on social media, saying it showed Taliban militants demonstrating the assets found in Saleh's residence.
A source in the movement confirmed to Sputnik that "huge sums of money" had been found in the house of the vice-president in the failed government of Ashraf Ghani.
Neither Saleh nor the members of the anti-Taliban resistance have yet commented on the claims.
Amrullah Saleh claimed presidential powers and duties on 17 August 2021, shortly after the Taliban took control of Kabul, forcing President Ashraf Ghani to flee and the Western-backed government to dissolve. Saleh had been serving as the country's vice-president since February 2020. He also was the interior minister in 2018-2019 and served as the head of the National Directorate of Security in 2004-2010.
On 10 September, a source close to the resistance forces said that the Taliban took prisoner and then killed Rohullah Saleh, a brother of the self-proclaimed Afghan president.
Afghanistan
Taliban Expelled Thousands From Panjshir, Committing Ethnic Cleansing, Afghan Resistance Says
10 September, 00:27 GMT
On 15 August, the Taliban entered Kabul and thus completed their takeover of Afghanistan, with the exception of the northern province of Panjshir, which remained the centre of resistance until its fall on 6 September. The next day, the Taliban announced the composition of the interim government. It will be headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who served as a foreign minister during the first Taliban rule. Akhund has been under UN sanctions since 2001.
The resistance forces have since vowed to retreat into guerrilla warfare, while their leader, Ahmad Massoud, called on Afghans to rebel against the Taliban.
Discuss
Popular comments
LOL.... well, the traitors and collaborators had a fine tutor in corruption ---- the most corrupt nation on the planet, fascist amerika.
NthrnNYker59
13 September, 16:23 GMT
NthrnNYker59
13 September, 16:23 GMT1
