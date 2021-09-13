https://sputniknews.com/20210913/new-afghan-govt-to-take-every-legal-step-possible-to-lift-us-asset-freeze-taliban-says-1089032736.html

New Afghan Gov't to Take Every Legal Step Possible to Lift US Asset Freeze, Taliban Says

New Afghan Gov't to Take Every Legal Step Possible to Lift US Asset Freeze, Taliban Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The new Afghan government will take every legal step possible to lift the US freeze on the Afghan central bank's assets, Taliban* spokesman... 13.09.2021, Sputnik International

2021-09-13T12:14+0000

2021-09-13T12:14+0000

2021-09-13T12:14+0000

afghanistan

us

afghanistan

taliban

bank

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/07/1088838673_0:240:2284:1525_1920x0_80_0_0_2bd4fb307882b429522119c270f09a14.jpg

"I think they should lift the freeze, it is the money of the people of Afghanistan and we have a lot of economic problems, because of that, this freeze is against the people of Afghanistan. There is a need for that. The new government will take every legal action possible," Shaheen said.On 15 August, the Taliban entered Kabul and thus completed their takeover of Afghanistan, with the exception of the northern province of Panjshir. Many countries have resorted to evacuating their citizens and diplomatic personnel from Afghanistan due to the precarious security situation, and some pledged to take in their Afghan staff as well.Following the Taliban takeover of Kabul, the situation in Afghanistan has been dominating the international agenda, with key global and regional powers trying to find ways to ensure stability and security in Central Asia.

us

afghanistan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, afghanistan, taliban, bank