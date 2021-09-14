https://sputniknews.com/20210914/polling-shows-america-in-favor-of-covid-vaccine-mandates-1089072754.html
Polling Shows: America in Favor of COVID Vaccine Mandates
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about the interests of Russia and China in a newly governed Afghanistan, the possible recall of California Governor Gavin Newsom, and an analysis on a massive report done by The Lancet on true needs of having Covid-19 booster shots.
Guests:Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | Possible Stability in AfghanistanDr. Bill Honigman - Progressive healthcare activist and national outreach director | California Recall RaceGene Olinger - Professor at Boston University and the principal science advisor for MRI Global Inc | Considering COVID BoostersIn the first hour, Mark Sleboda joined the show to talk about the current state of Afghanistan. The Taliban* is at an all-time high in power in the country and will defeat the major opposition group very soon. Other countries invested in Afghanistan, like Russia and China, are seeking stability more than anything else.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Dr. Bill Honigan for a discussion on the recall election in California. What did Gov. Newsom do so poorly to anger Californians this much, and would they really like to remove him?In the third hour, Gene Olinger joined the conversation to talk about the effectiveness of Covid-19 booster shots. The recent report put out by The Lancet questions the need for all Americans to get a booster after originally being vaccinated.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other countries.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | Possible Stability in Afghanistan
Dr. Bill Honigman - Progressive healthcare activist and national outreach director | California Recall Race
Gene Olinger - Professor at Boston University and the principal science advisor for MRI Global Inc | Considering COVID Boosters
In the first hour, Mark Sleboda joined the show to talk about the current state of Afghanistan. The Taliban* is at an all-time high in power in the country and will defeat the major opposition group very soon. Other countries invested in Afghanistan, like Russia and China, are seeking stability more than anything else.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Dr. Bill Honigan for a discussion on the recall election in California. What did Gov. Newsom do so poorly to anger Californians this much, and would they really like to remove him?
In the third hour, Gene Olinger joined the conversation to talk about the effectiveness of Covid-19 booster shots. The recent report put out by The Lancet questions the need for all Americans to get a booster after originally being vaccinated.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other countries.